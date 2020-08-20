A new festival will be coming to St. Joseph in 2021.
The Allied Arts Council announced Thursday it will host the bicentennial celebration "St. Joseph 2021: From steam to S.T.E.A.M." on Aug. 20 and 21, 2021, at Civic Center Park.
"Our goal is to celebrate all that is great about St. Joe. We will look back on our history and look forward with the innovations that our businesses have created," Teresa Fankhauser, executive director for the Allied Arts Council, said.
The festival was announced at Civic Center Park with speakers such as Mayor Bill McMurray, Marci Bennett of the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau and Sarah Elder of the Remington Nature Center.
The festival will celebrate and highlight local contributions in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics with interactive exhibits, virtual reality showcases and local music acts. The project is part of a year-long collaboration with the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County.
"We have a lot of businesses in St. Joseph that to this day are innovative, that are creating new things that make not only St. Joseph a better place, but the state and the entire United States," Fankhauser said.
The day-and-a-half-long festival will host exhibits like a "Musical History Tour" that will take audiences on a journey of sound; "St. Joseph Chautauqua" that will celebrate diversity in St. Joseph; the hands-on "S.T.E.A.M." exhibit and the musical "Folk Art to Fine Art" local showcase, among other features.
The festival is the first one for the Allied Arts Council since the cancellation of Trails West!, a local arts celebration that ran for 26 years and booked big acts like Taylor Swift, The Band Perry and Hunter Hayes. The 2021 event will be significantly different, Fankhauser said, as it will feature only local and regional artists and innovators and will be free for everyone.
"This is not Trails West! 2.0. This is something new and different and we're excited for everyone to be a part of it," she said.
Unlike Trails West!'s annual format, S.T.E.A.M. will be a one-off event crafted as the result of Missouri Governor Mike Parson's executive order in 2018 of creating the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, to aid the State Historical Society in its plan to help commemorate Missouri's 200-year anniversary in 2021. As a result, cities from around the state were asked to participate and expand the celebration.
After the order was issued, the Allied Arts Council and St, Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau collaborated with other groups like the St. Joseph Museums and the St. Joseph Public Library to form a committee to plan the family-friendly event. Fankhauser said the discussions have been a wonderful example of community and creativity.
"The goal of the committee has been from day one to make this an event that is for everyone," she said.
Fankhauser said the long-range planning also has allowed for separate schedules, in the event the global health crisis continues to 2021.
"We don't know what a year will bring, but we want to move forward with our planning and this gives us time to also have a plan B. If we have to have social distancing, we can still have that. We just have to plan for it," she said.
The festival is looking for volunteers for next year. To inquire about helping, call the Allied Arts Council office at 816-233-0231 or e-mail teresa.fankhauser@stjoearts.org.