The annual St. Patrick's Mexican Fiesta wants to make up for lost time.
After having to cancel in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers said they wanted to make their big comeback a joyous affair.
"Our slogan for this year is 'The St. Patrick's Mexican Fiesta returns from its siesta.' So it returns from its nap is the translation of that," Matthew Bobela, choir director at St. Patrick Church, said.
Running from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 1813 S. 12th St., the Fiesta will bring back all of the usual traditions, including Mexican food, dancing, music and raffles.
Bobela said that having to cancel the 2020 Fiesta was a tough decision. But the dedication of its attendees helped float the church, which uses the celebration as a fundraiser for its various projects, to financial safety.
"We adapted. We did our t-shirts like normal. We also sold enchiladas and tamales (that were) frozen and people would buy by the dozen, just to help keep the parish going. Thankfully, that did bring in enough money as if it was an actual Fiesta," he said.
Because of rising COVID-19 numbers in the area, the normally long line that snakes into the church for food will be spread out.
"We figured even though we have the vaccine and everything, people still might not want to wait in a long line of people ... So all the food this year is going to be outside at different booths," Bobela said.
The entertainment will include a dance show featuring Rose Marie's Fiesta Mexicana Folkloric Dance Group.
"We have some dancers from Kansas City, Kansas, coming up. They're going to put on a wonderful show," Bobela said. "I'll also be the emcee for that and I will be in my full mariachi suit. So if you only come for one thing, maybe you'll come for that."
The Fiesta is not only an important fundraiser, but also a time to celebrate the multicultural heritage that St. Joseph has. Bobela said it goes beyond being a celebration of Mexican culture.
"It's almost like three different communities: We have the Anglo/Irish community. We have the strong Mexican American community. But also, those from our Spanish mass community are not only Mexican, but identify with many other Latin American countries, from Central America, South America — it's just a celebration of all of that," he said.
To bring them all together to celebrate is an honor and joy for the parish, Bobela added.
"It is a lot of work for us (in) the parish and the volunteers. But it's such a staple in the community of St. Joseph, and the local church community, it feels weird not having it. So last year, of course, it was extraordinary. But I'm so glad we're getting back to normal," he said.
The St. Patrick's Mexican Fiesta is free and open to the public.
