St. Joseph to kick off winter holiday season in a big way

As the Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing turns into leftovers, there’s something new to look forward to — the winter holiday season.
This weekend, there will be a variety of events for people to ring in the season, from Christmas lightings to holiday shopping.
Here’s what’s happening:
Friday
Holiday Park Lighting Ceremony
When and where: 6 p.m. today Krug Park 3500 St. Joseph Ave.
Kicking the holiday festivities off, Krug Park will be first for some winter fun.
Being held in the drive by the lagoon, the lighting will start with Mayor John Josendale and friends flipping the switch and transforming Krug Park into Holiday Park at 6 p.m.
Holiday Park will be open until 10 p.m. on Friday and run nightly through Jan. 2.
South Pole at Hyde Park
When and where: 7 p.m. 402 E. Hyde Park Ave.
After the event at Krug, Josendale will make his way to the South Side for Hyde Park’s annual lighting at 7 p.m.
After, they can check out some new additions to the display.
“There will be some new displays at both parks this year so, that’ll be fun for people to keep their eyes open,” said Jessica Oshel, special event communications coordinator with the city’s parks, recreation & civic facilities department.
The South St. Joseph Progressive Association will be serving free cookies and cocoa to those in attendance at the gazebo.
Saturday
The Downtown Association presents Holidays Downtown
When and where: 5 p.m. Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square
The annual tradition of the Downtown Christmas lights being turned on, along with carriage rides, live music and Santa, continues at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
“Every year, we try to make it a little better — more fun and more activities,” said Christy George, Downtown liaison for Mosaic Life Care.
On Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will arrive to flip on the lights. After, there will be a fireworks display.
People can ride for free on the carriage and check out all of the holiday window displays at local businesses and purchase goods from pop-up shops.
“I think the good weather means more people will be out during the day shopping, taking advantage of Small Business Saturday and then sticking around for the evening activities,” George said. “We have a great Downtown and the holidays are a great way to experience that.”
While the kick-off event will be the grand ceremony, it won’t be the end of the festivities. Events also include the annual Festive Walkable Holiday Window Displays going on all season. And Downtown also will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with the Holiday Pop-Up Market and special sales at local shops.
In the following weeks, Downtown St. Joseph will continue the festivities with Santa being available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17 and “The Winter Princess” (think a certain popular chilly, children’s movie icon) from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.
“We hope they create memories that will last forever and they will want to keep coming downtown and it will be a special place in their heart,” George said.
