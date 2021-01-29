William R. Hausman of St. Joseph recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 45, sponsored by Ashland Methodist Church.
Eagle is the highest and most coveted award in all Scouting, and is the last major step in the advancement program for a Boy Scout. It is at this point Scouting has achieved its purpose in the building of character, in the training for leadership, and in the practice of service. The final obligation of an Eagle Scout is service — not only helping those who follow him in the the scouting trail, but also in his community as well.
Before a young man becomes an Eagle Scout, he must plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project for a religious institution, school or community.
Hausman’s Eagle project was building, installing and filling with books, two Little Free Libraries, one in Bartlett Park, requiring city permission, and another in Harris-Kemper Park, requiring approval from the neighborhood association.
William is the son of Brett and Aimee Hausman and is a sophomore at Central High School.