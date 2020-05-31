Two St. Joseph men have donated their time and money to the city. Now they want to take it a step further.
Former Regular Joe publisher Jay Kerner and Councilman Kent “Spanky” O’Dell are in talks to donate part of their land to the City of St. Joseph. The goal, Kerner said, is to turn it into a pond to become part of the city’s Parkway System.
“This is no kind of backroom deal. This is a front-room deal, right? We’re trying to get everybody involved before it’s any kind of a deal,” he said.
On South 28th Street, located across from the St. Joseph Rec Center, Kerner surveys the expansive lower area behind the little house he and his wife purchased. A scenic space of grass and trees that runs along Whitehead Creek, Kerner said he envisioned something bigger for it.
“We just bought this little house and it came with all this ground down below ... It’s never going to be good for anything because it’s in a floodplain there,” he said.
Known for having big ideas when it comes to St. Joseph, like running a free local publication for years and copyrighting St. Joseph as the “Tenderloin Capital of the World,” Kerner said he wants to continue giving back to the area.
“I don’t want anything, don’t need anything out of it. This spot is just crying to be a pond,” he said.
Since the city owns the other side of the property, it would make sense for it to take the whole thing over and give people a new space to use, Kerner said.
With that ambitious idea in mind, he approached O’Dell, who also owns property nearby. The councilman was not only receptive to it, but also wanted to donate land.
“When Spanky got involved in it with his property, this could be the biggest pond in town, this could be bigger than Corby Pond,” Kerner said.
While the idea is still in the preliminary phase, as Kerner wants to get public input before proposing it to the city, he said he’s inquired about the possibility of it with staff of St. Joseph Parks, Recreation & Civic Facilities.
“I thought maybe I was going to have to do some fancy tap dancing to see if that can be done. But they were very receptive to it,” he said.
With no acquisition cost to the city, Kerner said he couldn’t see the idea running against many hurdles, but he wants to be sure people in the area would want to use it.
“I figured the best way to get this thing to happen is to get public sentiment behind it. You want the city officials to be in favor of it, let their constituents tell them they’re in favor of it,” he said.
Thinking about why someone would be opposed to it, Kerner cracks a joke.
“I don’t think this thing would have a big bunch of enemies. What would they say? ‘Oh, we hate ducks.’ I don’t know. Who would really have a bone to pick with it?” he said.
If the idea moves forward, Kerner and O’Dell have suggested calling it “Regular Joe Pond,” not after Kerner’s publication, but as a tribute to the working class people in the city. Kerner cites bodies of water like Krug Lagoon and Corby Pond as areas that were donated by wealthy people. This would be the opposite.
“it doesn’t have to be rich guys. I think a regular Joe can do something too,” he said.
Where the idea goes next is still being explored. Kerner said he’s learning the ropes about how to propose this as it goes along. One thing he wants to be clear is it’s not a vanity project or way for him to make money. It’s all for St. Joseph.
“There’s really nothing in this specifically for me, other than this house that I own will have a view of it,” he said. “This seems like a really cool thing to do for the city. I’m donating something that doesn’t have a huge amount of value. But that doesn’t mean that it isn’t valuable to the city and couldn’t be something really cool.”