An aunt’s journey with her nephew has resulted in her gaining a following on TikTok.
In late 2021, Brooklyn Jones posted a video of her dancing with her nephew. It got more than one million views.
Since then, Jones has been trying to make spreading positivity a goal as she balances being an aunt, substitute teacher and TikTok star.
“If you have a platform, the main goal should always be to help others. That’s what I want to do,” she said.
When Jones joined the social media platform, which mainly consists of people posting short videos that can range from dances to recipes to important issues, in September 2021, exposure and connecting with others were not on her mind.
“I thought it was silly and goofy and just had no interest in it. Then I started seeing families posting on TikTok and a lot of people were seeing (that), not just the dances and silliness of it,” she said.
Watching after her nephew, who Jones wished to not be named, she started showing off his personality and their relationship. People responded positively to the tune of about 114,000 followers.
“The very first video I posted of him, it was just us dancing around and it got a million views. And I thought to myself, ‘Oh, you know what? It’s obviously not that hard to do.’ So I kept posting and learning what the algorithm is,” she said.
What Jones found is people love her nephew and his bright, enthusiastic spirit.
“He has the cutest face and they just fell in love with him. That’s what I think it is. I don’t think it has anything to do with me. It’s all (about) him,” she said.
With that exposure for a young child, Jones said that she’s had to exercise caution. Trying to protect her nephew’s privacy and safety, she said she’s pivoted to stories of her journey, career and life.
“I don’t want it to just be about me and my nephew and just my family, I want it to really (be) just me and keep him more private. So I’ve asked my followers, ‘What more content would you like to see?’ ... I’ve noticed they just really like asking questions and getting to know me. So that’s really fun,” she said.
Jones is the latest St. Joseph resident to get a TikTok following by sharing her life. Other local personalities include comedian Elisabeth Wykert and Missouri Western State University student Rhys Yarbrough.
In doing that, Jones has been connecting with other aunts and mothers about their experiences with helping care for young children. For the 21-year-old, she said it’s been enlightening.
“We’ve had full conversations going back and forth, and (they gave) me tips on how just to really grow from the situation and help (my nephew) develop as well,” she said.
Dealing with depression and anxiety, Jones said she wants to be a source of fun and light in what can be a depressing space on social media. Whether it’s a dance with her nephew or advice to a follower, she’s happy to help.
“Other people that have gone through my situation ... I’ve had them reach out to me as well and say that they’re glad to have people like me around. And that’s what it’s all about is just helping everybody out that I can,” she said.
Jones’s TikTok can be found at http://www.tiktok.com/@brooklynjonesss5.
