The COVID-19 pandemic stripped away many of the St. Joseph Public Library’s in-person reading programs. In 2021, the organization wants to make up for lost time.
While the library’s branches remain closed to the public, it still wants its patrons to feel like a community of readers. To do that, it launched its first reading challenge of the year on Jan. 1.
“It’s really important for us to stay engaged with our patrons. We haven’t seen anybody in person since the summer,” Misty Snider, youth services manager at the Downtown branch, said.
Titled “Books Like Us: Winter Reading Challenge,” the local reading challenge, which is part of a national drive by the publishing company Simon and Schuster, will offer prizes and special online events like “Pie A Librarian.” If they overachieve, people will get the chance to see St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray take a pie to the face.
“I think for a lot of people, an easy New Year’s resolution is to read more books. So we’re hoping to kind of capitalize on that function and then just to have some fun,” Snider said.
The goal is to have people of all ages read at least one book of their choice during the month of January and log it on the library’s Beanstack site (sjplibrary.beanstack.org). The goal is to have people read a total of 500 books by the end of the month.
“If we make it to 500, we’re going to pie a librarian live on our social media. As a stretch goal, if we make to 1,000, Mayor Bill McMurray has agreed to be pied on behalf of the library,” Snider said.
There will be individual and group prizes given out, including book collections for schools who log big numbers and virtual author visits.
“There’s a lot of opportunities we have through this that we wouldn’t normally have,” Snider said.
After a bleak 2020, the St. Joseph Public Library wants to show people in 2021 the benefits it offers in the community, as well as the positive effects of reading on a regular basis.
While patrons aren’t able to enter its physical buildings, its branches offer curbside pickup for less tech-savvy customers.
“People just need a phone. They can call us and ask us for books. They can ask us their normal reference questions. All their regular stuff is here, (patrons) just can’t come in,” Snider said.
For “Books Like Us,” it doesn’t matter what the participant reads. Snider said it can be anything from a book that was gathering dust on a shelf to an audiobook they’re listening to on a long drive. The important thing is they’re getting into the habit of reading and want something to show for it.
“We hope that they will start tracking their reading progress and figure out how easy it is to use our Beanstack site. If they can’t figure it out themselves, they can just call us and we can get them signed up and track for them over the phone. We just want everybody to give it a try and meet that goal,” she said.
For a staff that’s not able to see their favorite people come through their doors, it also offers some well-needed community engagement.
“We plan on having weekly updates to kind of keep everybody in the know about where we’re at, how close we are to achieving that goal. That’s just our hope, that we will get that involvement from the community,” Snider said.