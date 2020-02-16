A lifetime of magic for one local performer has reached a new level of splendor.
Performing magic and illusions for more than 20 years, Lance Rich beat seven other magicians from the Midwest to be given the first-place title at the H. Claude Enslow Annual Stage Magic Contest from the International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 129 in Kansas City.
“It’s exciting. I mean, obviously, I’m happy. It’s always nice when it comes from peers,” he said.
Known as the “Heart of America Ring,” Ring 129 includes magicians from in and around Kansas City. The competition on Jan. 26 included performing conducting a 10-minute routine. For his set, Rich talked about his childhood growing up as young magician in Kentucky while performing a set of illusions, card tricks and sleight of hand. It’s what he called a summation of his career so far.
“I love full-circle moments in lots of things — movies, music. I love it when a song like ends with the first line of the song, I love these full-circle things. And it does have that full-circle moment,” Rich said.
That moment is when Rich performs an illusion relating back to the first time he saw a magician, when he was with his mom in a grocery store and spotted one in a magazine. He recalls idolizing David Copperfield, Elvis Presley and Prince. Being a singer, dancer and magician, those inspirations shine through in his act.
Talking about his career, Rich said he was drawn to magic at a young age. He remembers a one-two-three punch of seeing a magician perform in his kindergarten class, getting a magic book at a book fair and buying a “Great Houdini Hat Full of Magic” kit that grabbed his attention and has never let go. By third grade, he was performing magic for his parents and, then, for people in his neighborhood with his fellow Boy Scouts.
“I remember the big finale was this big, grand escape, because I knew enough that you needed big, spectacular things to finish. So people tied up my hands and my feet and I escaped behind a sheet,” he said.
Looking back, Rich said that could have ended horribly.
“There wasn’t a trick to it. I just escaped. So if someone was good at tying knots, I was screwed,” he said, laughing.
Gigs like that turned into paid appearances at birthday parties and corporate events. He recalls his dad driving him straight from balmy marching band practices to gigs, as he toweled off in the car and put on his tuxedo for an event.
In 2012, Rich ended up in St. Joseph, a city he found intriguing for its history with magic and its residents’ fascination with it.
“There is a lot of magic history here,” he said.
In 2013, Rich was crowned the winner of “St. Joe’s Got Talent,” a city-wide show sponsored by the Allied Arts Council. Since then, he’s consistently booked performances at magic shows around the country, corporate events and competitions.
Recently, Rich has been getting into writing about magic and the people behind the scenes, like the legendary one-women entertainment booking legend Merriel Abbott. He also wants to write extensively about St. Joseph’s connection to magic, a legacy to which he hopes his name will be added.
“I’m really happy to be part of, in whatever small way, to be part of St. Joe’s magical lineage. I mean, it’s really a rich magical history here. And it means a lot just to be here and to be able to share that talent,” he said.
Winning the respect of his peers with his latest award is another step in that direction.
“I think any time you’re winning an award, it’s exciting. But when you’re validated by your friends and your peers, people who know what you’re doing and understand what you’re trying to do, I think that’s even more rewarding,” he said.