Dancers from The Dance Arts Center in St. Joseph earned numerous awards at the recent Heart of America Chapter 28 regional competition and earned the right to compete against dancers from across the United States and Canada in July at the 138th Dance Masters of America National Competition and Convention in Atlanta, Georgia.
Over 100 dance students from Dance Masters of America chapters in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma competed in the regional competition.
All competing dance students submit a fact sheet about themselves and are then interviewed by the judges.
They then take dance classes and students, age 12 and under are scored in ballet, jazz, tap and acrobatics while students age 13 and over students take classes and are scored in ballet, jazz, tap, acrobatic dances and modern dances. Finally, each student performs a pre-choreographed solo dance and are judged on technique, performance, choreography and overall impression.
Solo Title Winners from The Dance Arts Center were Sam Ward, age 11, Junior Mr. Dance 2023. Sam’s solo was a Contemporary dance, “From Beginning”. He is the son of Russ and Summer Ward.
Lily Phillips, age 14, was awarded Teen Miss Dance 2023. She also earned High Scores in Ballet, Modern Dance, and overall High Score in the Teen Miss Class. Lily performed a Contemporary dance, “HALO”for her solo. She is the daughter of Kyle and Tia Phillips.
Atticus May, age 15, Teen Mr. Dance 2023. Atticus performed a Contemporary dance, “SO WILL I” for his solo. He is the son of Dr. Nathanael May and Michelle Rautmann.
Claire Phillips, age 17, won Miss Dance 2023. She also earned the Interview High Score as well as High Scores in Ballet, Jazz, Tap and Modern Dances along with Overall High Score for the Miss Dance Class. Claire performed a Contemporary dance, “SOMETHING IN THE ORANGE”. She is the daughter of Kyle and Tia Phillips.
Other Dancers from The Dance Arts Center receiving Class Awards and Honorable Mentions were Elina Sherman, age 15, High Score Interview and High Score Tap Dancing along with 3rd Runner up for Teen Miss Dance. Elina is the daughter of Gary and Renee Sherman.
Estelle May, age 18 received the Miss Congeniality Award and was 3rd Runner-Up for Miss Dance. Estelle is the daughter of Dr. Nathanael May and Michelle Rautmann.
Dance Masters of America, Inc. is an International Non-Profit Educational Organization of dance educators, who have been certified by test to teach; have had a professional dance career; have a degreed certification from an approved institution of higher education; or have successfully passed an exam in an approved professional dance organization.
Dance Masters of America has been certifying and setting the standards of dance education since 1884.
The Dance Arts Center has been a member since it was founded in 1985.
The Dance Arts Center is has been teaching art, discipline and joy of dance in St. Joseph for over 38 years. Classes include Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Contemporary, Musical Theater, Pointe and Tumbling for youth ages 3 and up along with adult tap, ballet, and yoga classes. The studio has grown to offer classes at two locations, 1902 Jules and 2300 Frederick Avenue. The Dance Arts Center is owned by Marla Heeler.
