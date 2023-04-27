Dance Arts

Pictured left to right: Elina Sherman, Atticus May, Lily Phillips, Sam Ward, Claire Phillips and Estelle May.

 Submitted photo

Dancers from The Dance Arts Center in St. Joseph earned numerous awards at the recent Heart of America Chapter 28 regional competition and earned the right to compete against dancers from across the United States and Canada in July at the 138th Dance Masters of America National Competition and Convention in Atlanta, Georgia.

Over 100 dance students from Dance Masters of America chapters in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma competed in the regional competition.

