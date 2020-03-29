A tumultuous time for an exiting Bode Middle School teacher and St. Joseph Community Chorus director turned into a showcase of grace and humility.
Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, Jennifer Stammers faced a daunting battle, one that would take her away from music, one of her greatest passions. Thankfully, she was never alone, as her co-workers and choir members rallied around her.
“I don’t really know how to describe it. It was it was humbling. It was shocking. It was moving,” she said.
Stammers came to St. Joseph from the Platte County R-III School District, as well as working as an adjunct professor of music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. Teaching music at Bode Middle School, her hard work and dedication to her students earned her the award for Arts Educator at the Mayor’s Awards for the Arts and a spot as a finalist for the Teacher of the Year Award in 2018.
In addition to her teaching, she also earned the role of artistic director of the St. Joseph Community Chorus in 2017, following in the footsteps of founder Frank Thomas and fellow music professor Dr. Elise Hepworth.
Both roles were intimidating, Stammers said, but they were tempered with love and empathy from her peers.
“What started off as being a kind of a fearful, intimidating thing pretty soon blossomed into being inspiring, because you look up at the (Community) Chorus and you’d have all these eyes looking back at you, waiting for your next direction, trusting that you are going to hear them and support them and give them encouragement to get give them constructive feedback,” Stammers said.
Leading the chorus through several seasons of inspirational music, Stammers was in need of the empathy and compassion that emanated from its members. In December 2019, she went in for a mammogram that she said she put off for five years. Shortly after getting it done, she got a call that she would need another one, as well as an ultrasound, biopsies and possible surgery.
“Within the course of a week and a half, all of this information kind of came to light and I just had to be very matter of fact about it,” Stammers said.
Stammers informed the staff she worked with at Bode, as well as her students and Community Chorus members, that she likely would be stepping back for an indefinite amount of time. They all understood.
The funniest thing, Stammers said, was while cancer and surgery loomed, she couldn’t turn off her music teacher brain.
“The hardest part was was coming up with long-term lesson plan, if you can believe that. That was the thing that stressed me out the most — not so much the procedures, but ‘How am I going to make sure that the students have something meaningful that a non-music substitute could implement?’” she said.
In the middle of preparing for the Community Chorus’s latest concert, which was later canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stammers announced she had to step away from her post. At her final rehearsal with the group, they sat her down and sang her the tune the group was planning on premiering, “A Part of Us.” As they sang it, one by one, each member revealed they were wearing a pink “Team Jennifer” shirt, in support of her fight against cancer.
“It was beautiful and I think it did help me heal,” Stammers said.
Stammers said there was an outpouring of love at Bode Middle School, as well as in the community.
“I’ve just been absolutely overwhelmed,” she said.
While all of this was going on, Stammers said she felt a calling to another role, as an assistant choir director at Nixa High School, in Nixa, Missouri. After receiving the news that she was cancer-free, Stammers made the announcement to her friends, family and supporters.
“Everywhere I turned, it just seemed like there was another message saying ‘You’ve got to do this,’” she said.
The bittersweet part is with the COVID-19 pandemic, Stammers won’t get the chance to have a farewell performance with the Community Chorus and is still up in the air on whether or not she’ll have a last performance with her Bode students.
“I’m just communicating with them through e-mail and messaging one on one. But, you know, not being able to see them in person, that’s hard, this lack of closure. I anticipated having coming back from surgery, obviously hasn’t happened,” she said.
But Stammers wants them to know, as well as everyone in the area who welcomed her with open arms, that it won’t be forgotten.
“St. Joe has opened my eyes to so many different types of life experiences. And musically speaking, it exposed me to all different styles of music and cultures and all kinds of wonderful, wonderful things,” she said.