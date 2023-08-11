Featured in the photo is Scout Anthony Russell of Troop 6 as he scales the bouldering wall at Boulder Cove, which is a program area at the Summit Vechtwl Reserve, the high adventure camp that serves as the location for the Jamboree.
A total of 10 participants and leaders from the Pony Express Council, which is headquartered in St. Joseph, recently attended the 2023 Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.
This was the first National Jamboree held since 2017, and there were a total of 16,000 Scouts and leaders who converged from across the nation for the event.
Scouts experienced programs ranging from climbing, kayaking, zip lining, shooting sports, service projects, rallies, hiking, fishing, patch trading and more.
The contingent from the Pony Express Council traveled on a motorcoach along with 45 other participants from the Kansas City area, beginning with an overnight bus ride on Tuesday, July 18 through the morning of July 19. The Jamboree lasted from July 19 to July 28. Participants camped and prepared their own meals using the Patrol Method, with the entire Jamboree divided into campsites of 40 people.
The first National Jamboree was held in 1937 and featured an appearance from Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Ever since then, the Boy Scouts of America have held the Jamborees roughly every three or four years as a way for Scouts from across the nation to gather and experience fun programs.
Attending a National Jamboree is a once in a lifetime, mountaintop experience to participate in the best Scouting programs possible with 16,000 of your best friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.