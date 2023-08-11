Boy Scouts of America

Featured in the photo is Scout Anthony Russell of Troop 6 as he scales the bouldering wall at Boulder Cove, which is a program area at the Summit Vechtwl Reserve, the high adventure camp that serves as the location for the Jamboree.

 Submitted photo

A total of 10 participants and leaders from the Pony Express Council, which is headquartered in St. Joseph, recently attended the 2023 Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.

This was the first National Jamboree held since 2017, and there were a total of 16,000 Scouts and leaders who converged from across the nation for the event.

