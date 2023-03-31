Rotary Club

The photo shows, left to right, Ryan Dowell, Erik McGuire, Amy Spaeth and Dana Matt, all of the St. Joseph East club.

 Submitted photo

Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

In more than 200 countries worldwide, approximately 1.4 million Rotarians belong to more than 35,000 Rotary clubs. The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace and throughout the world.

Tags

