Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.
In more than 200 countries worldwide, approximately 1.4 million Rotarians belong to more than 35,000 Rotary clubs. The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace and throughout the world.
The St. Joseph area is represented by four local Rotary clubs. Rotary Club #32 meets on Tuesdays at Noon at the Benton Club and has a total of 35 members. St. Joseph East Rotary meets on Wednesdays at Noon at the Albrecht Kemper Museum of Art and has 46 members.
St. Joseph Southside Rotary meets on Thursdays at Noon at King Hill Christian Church and has 43 members. There is also a Rotary Club in Andrew County with 29 members that meets on Thursdays, twice a month for breakfast and twice a month for lunch.
Each of these local clubs work in the community on various service projects that include delivering senior meals, helping to restore the city park at 10th and Powell, working with St. Joseph Community Gardens to install a new community garden at 18th and Felix, supporting Interact Clubs at Benton and St. Joseph Christian High Schools, providing scholarships for local students, and much more.
A total of 6 Rotary leaders from the St. Joseph area recently attended the Show Me Rotary President Elect and President Nominee training in Jefferson City, held March 23-25.
This training is hosted annually by statewide Rotary leadership to help prepare local Rotary club leadership to achieve success with growing their clubs’ impact, knowledge, reach, and service projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.