Every year, a city of nine people off of North Kansas 7 Highway welcomes thousands from all over to shop antiques and collectibles.
Entering into its 39th year, the Sparks Kansas Antiques & Collectibles Flea Market remains a massive draw in this sleepy part of Kansas. It will kick off Thursday, April 29.
Run by Ed and Lynn Mez, who took over from operator Ray Tackett in 2019, the couple has worked tirelessly to put the event together. With a completely full vendor list, it has paid off.
“I think it’s going to be bigger than it was last year for fall. Fall was busy,” Lynn said.
Held twice a year, the flea market had to cancel its spring 2020 plans due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it resumed in the fall, the event received a huge response. The Mezs are prepared for an even bigger crowd this spring.
“(In fall 2020), people were ready to get out. They’re definitely ready to get out now,” Lynn said.
The flea market coincides with a weekend of shopping in Kansas, as people travel between that and the White Cloud Flea Market, which will start Friday, April 30, a few miles away. For both, it’s a nice business relationship.
After a big snow on April 20, The Mezs were busy preparing the flea market’s grounds for what Ed estimates will be about 100,000 people during its four-day span.
“Each one, we’re really working hard. We have to work all summer long to keep it mowed and stuff. There’s a lot of repair work,” Ed said.
What is it about the market that causes people to drive from all around to this rural Kansas town? Some say it’s a vibe that you can’t get anywhere.
Shawn Walker has been attending the flea markets for at least 20 years. He said the thrill of the hunt for that rare antique is what drives him.
“In a kind of digital age, actual shopping is a rare thing. This is kind of a throwback to the days when you would go shopping and make a day of it,” he said.
Frequent visitors often talk about things like the Mountain Man Breakfast and cobbler at the Chuckwagon, the Mobile Mansion and the Firecracker Food Stand. For those in the know, it’s a celebration, and for newcomers, it’s a chance to take in some rural traditions.
“I try to describe to my friends, like, ‘You drive to a small Kansas town, eat food and look at antiques.’ They look at me like I’m crazy, but it’s a really, really good time,” Walker said.
There’s a quality to it that Ed can’t quite put his finger on, but he’s happy that it continues to be popular.
“(I think it’s) word of mouth and people talk about what we have here for sale. If they want it, we’ve got it,” he said.
While the flea market brings out thousands of people, the Mezs don’t think it’s the most popular thing with locals in the area.
“I don’t think the people here really care. I think they’re glad when it’s over because everybody’s gone,” Lynn said.
When it comes to lodging, Ed said that he thinks neighboring areas with hotels like St. Joseph are the ones that profit the most.
“There’s not really anything around here. I mean, we don’t even have a motel here or anywhere. The closest people can stay is Hiawatha and Atchison ... and those are usually booked up,” Ed said.
Both Ed and Lynn talk about the flea market in a dry, jokey fashion, like they can’t believe people continue to show up for it, but they’re glad that they do.
“(People) come up to me and tell me how good the show was. People call me up and tell me how excited they are to come here. I say, ‘Wait until you get here,’” he said laughing.
Lynn added, “It’s crazy, for sure.”
The Mezs said they plan to continue to run the flea market in the fall and into 2022.
“We want people to come out and have a good time,” Ed said.
Sparks Flea Market will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 through May 2.
