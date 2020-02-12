FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. _ When it comes to working out, South Florida does one thing better than everybody else _ posting about it on Instagram.
Research by the website TreadmillReviews.net broke down the frequency by which people include popular workout hashtags in Instagram posts. Per capita, the top three cities nationally for #workout are all in South Florida.
Hollywood is No. 1, followed by Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Hollywood also gets in the most reps when it comes to posting #fitness and #training. (Cities with populations over 100,000 residents were considered.)
Half of the top 10 cities for #workout are in Florida (Orlando came in fourth and Tampa ninth), and climate appears to have played a major factor, considering the other top cities (Atlanta; Las Vegas; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Orange, Calif.; Charleston, S.C.). You probably don't get as many opportunities to #workout when you're under two feet of snow up north. Unless shoveling counts.
Playing into the joke about how frequently people who do CrossFit talk about doing CrossFit, the study found that Miami Beach had the most posts per capita with the #CrossFit hashtag.
Miami Beach is also No. 1 for #cardio, joined by Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Miami in the top five. Miami takes No. 1 for #bodybuilding, with Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale also in the top five.
Proving again that our IG thumbs are in the best shape of anyone's across the country.