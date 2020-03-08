The concept of “Something Else Cabaret” is simple — someone wanting to express themselves artistically can pick up a mic or a magician’s baton or whatever prop they like to use and show off their talent.
For seven years, this straightforward approach to a show in St. Joseph has been giving a stage to people who wouldn’t normally perform. In turn, crowds have been consistently showing up.
“It’s not for our glory, for the cabaret’s glory. It’s community development. We’re reinvesting back into the community,” Sean Connors, creator of the cabaret, said.
At 7:30 p.m. on March 13, the cabaret will celebrate its continuing legacy in the area with a special anniversary show at The Metropolitan, 107 S. Sixth St.
The seeds of “Something Else” were planted almost a decade ago when Connors saw a similar show in Kansas City. An aspiring actor and singer who knew the feeling of rejection when he auditioned for shows, he thought it might open up the floor for others wanting to express themselves.
“It’s another opportunity for people who may not be in a choir or show, they just want to sing by themselves and they don’t get to do that. It’s an outlet,” Connors said.
While the show primarily showcases singers, it’s previously allowed actors and magicians to share their craft as well.
Once Connors got the word out about the show, actors and singers started showing up at various pop-up shows at venues like the Ground Round, Foster’s Martini Bar and the YWCA. But Connors knew that in order to build a crowd in the area, the show needed a consistent space for people to go. That’s when the show was invited to 107 S. Sixth St.
The former entertainment venue for activities like laser tag, haunted houses and bars like Room 107, it re-opened as the Paradox Theatre in 2014. It later turned into The Gallery On Sixth and most recently, The Metropolitan.
Owners Brian Myers and Amy Heath said they’re proud to continue to host shows that foster the arts in St. Joseph like “Something Else Cabaret.”
“We’re excited to continue the community aspect of the space,” Myers said.
For Connors, the bigger size of the space and the stage allows for him to make it a grander experience.
“It’s not karaoke,” he said, laughing. “We try to do the lights and the show and the glitz and, well, I wouldn’t say glamour. It’s a time to showcase your talent.”
For Connors, he said he’s touched when he sees other artists like him, working mothers and fathers who don’t have time to do shows and performances, get onstage and show off their seemingly hidden talents. As an aspiring music teacher and performer, he said he can relate.
“Life happens and you do other things and you have kids and you have bills,” he said.
Working with kids on the show, Connors said he’s able to put his talents to use to help people break out of their shells and embrace their inner artist.
“It’s just another opportunity for performers to hone their skills and learn the technical aspects and performance aspects,” Connors said.
The seventh anniversary of “Something Else Cabaret” is open to all ages. Tickets are $5 at the door. Children 5 and younger are $2.