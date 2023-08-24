Teegan Farrell

Kansas State University junior Teegan Farrell placed first in the 19th Annual North American Student Design Competition sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association in the fashion design category.

“This project made me aware of the many benefits of alpaca fiber,” said Farrell, of Smithville, Missouri. “I wanted to show that through my design but keep it minimal. I also incorporated the idea of zero waste in my design as well. After all, if you're already using a sustainable fiber why not take another step in the right direction and eliminate wasted fabric as well? After this experience, I was able to learn a lot about how much alpaca fiber is helping the fashion industry, as well as push myself out of my comfort zone with my designs.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.