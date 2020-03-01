Why we need sleep is one of the great mysteries of life. But a lack of good sleep takes a dangerous toll on our mind and bodies, say many experts.
Good sleep is as important as exercise and good nutrition, said Dr. James Jura, medical director for The Center, a Samaritan Center.
Lack of sleep leaves a person open to real-life nightmarish experiences.
“If you get less than two hours for any sustained period of time, like maybe more than four days, more than seven days definitely, you’ll start to have psychosis, you’ll actually break with reality,” Jura said.
He added that if you go a day with only two hours of sleep that’s not going to happen.
“You’re just going to feel real tired and probably get a headache and stuff like that,” Jura said.
Although there are variations in sleep needs, the general rule for adults is seven to nine hours of sleep each night to ensure optimal physical and mental functioning.
However, a 2-year-old requires up to 14 hours of sleep each night. A 9-year-old needs as much as 12 hours of sleep.
It’s often assumed that people older than 65 require less sleep than others, but they still need seven to eight hours a night.
Matthew Edlund, director of the Center for Circadian Medicine in Sarasota, Florida, said once people are no longer forced to follow a traditional workday they often do things at different times.
“Older people don’t wake up a 5 a.m because they need less sleep but because they may be eating dinner earlier than they used to or napping more often,” Edlund said.
There’s definitely a thing called oversleeping, sleeping 12 hours or more, Jura said.
“You’ll actually have some of the same difficulties. You’re never able to fully wake up and feel more tired,” he said.
Jura added that there also are physical risks associated with poor sleep, such as obesity and cardiovascular problems.
Drinking alcohol before sleep depends on the frequency and intensity, whether or not it creates problems, Jura said. An occasional glass of wine before bed isn’t harmful, but drinking every night before bed isn’t healthy and could lead to some difficulties.
“If you drink a significant amount before you sleep it changes what is called the REM architecture and you don’t get the right kind of sleep,” Jura said.
One of the hottest trends today is the power nap. Many companies allow employees to retreat to private spaces to rest on the job as the belief is that it makes employees more productive and make fewer mistakes.
The ideal nap lasts 15 to 20 minutes and takes place after lunch but before 3 p.m., according to a 2017 study. The sleep should be short and light so there’s no sleep inertia or groggy feeling, said Damien Leger of the University Paris Descartes Hospital Hotel Dieu Sleep Center.
“Twenty minutes is powerful enough to restore attention and reaction time,” he said.
All human need sleep, but all don’t rest the same way. There are night owls and morning larks
“We all have our own natural rhythm that tends to dictate the timing of biological activities like sleep, hormone release, even athletic ability,” said neurologist W. Christopher winter as quoted in a Psychology Today magazine.
However true larks and owls make up about 50% of the population.