The weather finally decided to cooperate and the sun even made an appearance as the Silver & Gold Senior Club of Northwest Missouri invited members to drive through to pick up boxed lunches.
Silver & Gold partners and volunteers manned the drive-thru at Meierhoffer Funeral Home as more than 235 people enjoyed a special lunch prepared by Hy-Vee. Silver & Gold Partners helped to deliver meals to those that could not get out.
A Meierhoffer Community Outreach Program, the Silver & Gold Club generally meets monthly at a luncheon where guests enjoy a meal, entertainment and an educational presentation. While the group currently is unable to meet, drive-thru lunches, Facebook Live events and other activities are being planned to keep members engaged. The drive-thru lunches are always a big hit, and on Feb. 18 there were plenty of smiles.
For more information or to become a member, visit the resources page at meierhoffer.com or call Jane Graves at 816-271-0338.