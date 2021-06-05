Julie Noel, manager at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, remembers the dark mood of the building as it entered into summer 2020.

“During the really serious part of the pandemic, there was not a lot of laughter. People were pretty serious and really grumpy. I look back, and I’m like, ‘We were all really grumpy,’” she said, laughing.

A year after re-opening with strict mask mandates, social distancing and limited social activities, Noel feels comfortable laughing at those memories. In St. Joseph, COVID-19 numbers remain low. Masks in the senior activity building are no longer required but are encouraged.

On a Tuesday afternoon, friends gathered for a variety of social events, like shooting pool, eating lunch and exercising. There’s a lot more laughter now, Noel said, than in the past year.

“People are lighter now. They don’t complain as much and they’re just happy to be here. It’s just a total reversal of six months ago,” she said.

Because its clients are some of the most vulnerable people in the area when it comes to COVID-19, Noel and the Joyce Raye Patterson staff had to exercise extra caution throughout the pandemic. That didn’t always sit well with people who were used to their weekly schedule.

“It was really stressful for all of us. We really took it seriously and we have a great staff that really put themselves out there. And they came up with ideas on how to keep doing things here and making it better,” Noel said.

From yoga to group exercises to lunch, almost all activities have returned to the center, with one exception — the popular Saturday evening dances. While Noel recognizes the importance of the dances to their clients, she’s not ready to take the risk.

“I don’t want to start them up too soon, because if we start up too soon we might have to cancel them again. I don’t want to have to do that to people there. They love those dances, and I don’t want to take them back away,” Noel said.

The pandemic still lingers in the minds of the center’s staff. While they enjoy the community getting back to normal, COVID-19 numbers and safety still are a big part of the focus.

Noel said that she worries about COVID variants, what the fall will bring when people are back indoors and how the community will respond if numbers jump back up. In the meantime, she said the staff frequently sanitizes places people have occupied and tries to keep some activities spaced out.

“We still want to make sure nobody’s getting too close to each other. We’re still doing the social distancing in our cafeterias, those types of areas. We’re just kind of rolling with the punches and waiting to see what happens,” she said.

Looking back on times like the holidays, when the staff worked with people who weren’t able to see their families or saw birthdays of grandchildren go by without human contact, Noel tears up. She’s glad that can finally happen again and hopes that people remain safe so that never has to be experienced again.

“When you get up in your years, you’re very aware that you don’t know how much longer you have on Earth. So they’re looking at that time slipping away, and wondering, ‘Am I going to be able to go back to normal? Am I gonna be able to see my family again like we did, and my friends?’ So it’s nice to be able to see them get out again,” she said.

As people funnel in and out of the building, the staff clearly is happy to see it bustling with activity again. Whether their patrons are exercising or socializing, Noel said it’s nice to feel somewhat normal.

“It’s so important to our staff here to make sure that the people that come are enjoying themselves but also that they feel safe. And it means a lot to us to be able to provide that kind of a facility for folks to come to us so they can enjoy their time,” she said.

To contact the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center about exercise programs or other activities, call 816-271-4666. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.