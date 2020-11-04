Paige Sellers has been called to serve a full-time 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be serving in the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission and will be teaching in Spanish.
She will begin a six-week language training program Nov. 17 before leaving for the mission field on Dec. 30.
A member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, assigns prospective missionaries to one of more than four hundred missions in the worldwide faith.
Paige is the daughter of Carl and Becky Sellers. She graduated from Savannah High School in June. While there, she was involved in choir, speech and debate and was the lead in "Thoroughly Modern Miller" her senior year. Paige also helped in managing the school’s greenhouse. She served as a regional youth co-chair for her church youth group and participated in a humanitarian service trip to Nairobi, Kenya.
Her post-mission plans include attending the University of Missouri-Columbia to earn a master’s degree in nutrition and exercise physiology and become a registered dietician.
Friends and visitors are invited to hear Paige speak at both the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, Nov 15, at 7 N. Carriage Drive in St. Joseph.