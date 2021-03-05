The program theme for the month of March for the girls of Troop 30G in St. Joseph is art history and creating art. The Scouts learned about some of the different painting movements at their meeting and had a chance to create their own paintings. The painting featured in the photo was created by one of the Scouts, Claire. Upcoming troop programs for the rest of the month will include a visit to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as learning about how to create other forms of visual art including drawings and sculptures.
Each monthly program theme covers a different subject, allowing the Scouts to explore and gain knowledge in a variety of areas. Some of the other recent program themes have included firebuilding/cooking, swimming, winter camping, climbing and caving. The troop’s April program theme will be reptile and amphibian study, and the theme for May will be geology.
In addition to the themed programs, the Scouts regularly work towards advancing in Scout rank (with the goal of earning Eagle) and engaging in community service. Each Scout has the flexibility to earn rank advancements and participate at the level that works for them. Some Scouts attend every program and meeting, and advance quickly, while others find time to participate when they can.
Troop 30G is a Scout troop with approximately 10 youth members in the Pony Express Council, BSA that has been chartered for just shy of two years. The Scouts meet weekly on Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. John Charismatic Episcopal Church, 5106 Miller Road. Scouts in the troop are girls ranging from 11 to 17 years of age. Any family interested in getting their daughter involved in this troop or learning more about the brother Troop 30 for boys or Pack 30 for elementary school boys and girls can contact erik.mcguire@scouting.org to schedule a visit.