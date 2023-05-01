The Savannah FFA Chapter placed second in the dairy foods career development event at the 95th Missouri FFA Convention. There were 50 teams in the competition.
The team members are Kaci Wright, Emma Brown, Kathryn Yingling and Lana Rhoads. Wright placed 4th, Brown placed 7th, Yingling placed 11th and Rhoads placed 29th out of 191 participants. The Savannah FFA advisors are Jessica Aeschliman and Jeff Baumann.
The participants in the competition taste-test milk samples for flavor, identify 14 different types of cheese, and use a scoring system to test milk products according to USDA standards. The hands-on portion of the event is combined with an intensive written examination.
Sponsored by University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, this CDE is one way the FFA prepares student members for career success. CDEs engage students in learning and make a real connection to lifetime goals.
The Missouri FFA has 26,716 members representing 356 chapters. The national organization has more than 850,000 members representing 8,995 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education
