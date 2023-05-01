SAVANNAH FFA

Pictured from left are Emma Brown, Lana Rhoads, Kaci Wright and Kathryn Yingling.

 Submitted photo

The Savannah FFA Chapter placed second in the dairy foods career development event at the 95th Missouri FFA Convention. There were 50 teams in the competition.

The team members are Kaci Wright, Emma Brown, Kathryn Yingling and Lana Rhoads. Wright placed 4th, Brown placed 7th, Yingling placed 11th and Rhoads placed 29th out of 191 participants. The Savannah FFA advisors are Jessica Aeschliman and Jeff Baumann.

