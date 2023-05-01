Savannah FFA

Pictured from left are Sam Jordan and Payton Rodgers.

 Submitted photo

The Savannah FFA Chapter placed fourth in the agricultural sales career development event at the 95th Missouri FFA Convention on April 21 in Columbia, Missouri. There were 24 teams in the competition.

The team members are Payton Rodgers, Ella Fischer, and Sam Jordan. Rodgers placed 8th, Fischer placed 11th, and Jordan placed 30th out of 88 participants. The Savannah FFA advisors are Jessica Aeschliman and Jeff Baumann.

