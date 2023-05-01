The Savannah FFA Chapter placed fourth in the agricultural sales career development event at the 95th Missouri FFA Convention on April 21 in Columbia, Missouri. There were 24 teams in the competition.
The team members are Payton Rodgers, Ella Fischer, and Sam Jordan. Rodgers placed 8th, Fischer placed 11th, and Jordan placed 30th out of 88 participants. The Savannah FFA advisors are Jessica Aeschliman and Jeff Baumann.
Entries include an individual sales presentation and team sales situation for an agricultural product. Competitors also are asked to demonstrate their ability to relate to customers, prospect for customers and carry out promotions. These students can successfully apply classroom learning to real-life situations.
Sponsored by AgButler, this CDE is one way the FFA prepares student members for career success. CDEs engage student learning and make a real connection to lifetime goals.
The Missouri FFA has 26,716 members representing 356 chapters. The national organization has more than 850,000 members representing 8,995 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.