Editor’s note: In January, News-Press NOW anchor Caroline Hogan had the opportunity to travel around Africa with her family and close friends. They explored all edges of Kenya, in addition to the Virunga Mountains that fall into Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. While in northern Kenya, they visited the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary. The group houses young elephants under the age of 4 who were abandoned and teaches them to live on their own. Seeing the connection these elephants had to the keepers and the care they are given, Caroline knew this place was special and wanted to share it with St. Joseph because the of how it embraces women and the community, something very unique. Also, well, who doesn’t love elephants?
Let’s discuss the elephant in the room ...
It’s estimated there are more than 1 million elephants in the world, with around 700,000 in Africa, according to the World Atlas. Of those elephants in Africa, 16 are at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya.
“The important thing here is that it’s community run,” said Indi Bilkhu, safari leader for Royal African Safari. “It’s a community initiative to look after these animals and then re-release them in the wild.”
These babies are anywhere from 1 to 3 years old. They were brought to the sanctuary on abandonment, sickness or human wildlife conflicts. They’re nursed and taught to live on their own, eventually being released into the wild around the age of 4. In one day, there are eight feeding times, each elephant with its own unique formula recipe.
It’s a place that’s beneficial for not just the elephants, but the surrounding communities.
“From that donation, they’re running the elephant orphanage, basically, but there’s also money going into schools,” Bilku said. “People are coming into the area and saying, ‘What can we do for the community?’ So, there’s more health care, there’s more schools. Also, more security in the area because there’s more people on the ground working towards this one thing.”
But what makes the conservancy special is the women who run it.
“The community thinks that we cannot handle these wild animals,” elephant keeper and nutritionist Naomi Leshongoro said. “But, we normally invite them to come and see what we are doing, and they feel so impressed by the work that we are doing.”
“There’s more of a female approach to looking after Reteti and the feeding, and ‘Is the baby not well?’ etc. etc. ‘What do we do? How do we fix this?’” Bilkhu said. “It comes from that more nurturing aspect.”