The past three months for the Saint Joseph Symphony have been full of headaches, heartbreak and hope.
Having to cancel its final two performances of its 2019-20 seasons, unceremoniously say goodbye to its longtime director and plan for the future have led to some stressful days and nights for its board members.
"I won't lie. I've lost a lot of sleep in the last couple of months," Lori McAlister, managing director for the symphony, said.
In trying to keep both its patrons and performers safe, the symphony is trying to navigate its future as best it can, which means making sacrifices. Some of those painful decisions have been postponing the announcement of its 2020-21 season and agreeing that it would not be able to give a proper send-off show to its former longtime director Rico McNeela.
"(It was) painful. Sure. We spent a good deal of time and energy really trying to figure out how how we could make it work," McAlister said.
Going along with that is the search for its next director, which hit a snag with the COVID-19 shutdown. Thankfully, hopefuls for the position have been patient and sympathetic to the symphony's complicated schedule.
"In this situation, everybody's been very understanding ... It's not the easiest environment to be looking for staff. It's not the easiest environment to be looking for volunteers. However, for those people who are stepping forward at this point in time, you know they're committed. And that's a good thing, " she said.
The same goes for the symphony's faithful fans, who have expressed sympathy and understanding. McAlister said that has gone a long way to ease their nerves.
"We're in an environment where people understand that it's difficult because it's difficult for everyone," she said.
As the symphony maps its future, they know for certain that it will include a socially distanced, recorded concert on Oct. 1 to continue its annual Youth Concert series. Normally, the concert would have schools coming to the Missouri Theater to witness it. Instead, McAlister said it will be available in their classrooms.
"There will be no live audience. We're going to film it and we're also going to set it up as a livestream on an on-demand platform so that it will be exclusively for the classrooms that want to participate," she said.
The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. John Strickler from Kansas City, helping lead a performance of "Aesop's Fables."
"It's great because it's a piece that only requires 13 players, so they'll be able to keep social distance onstage," McAlister said.
A June email from Barry Birr, symphony president, suggested that the symphony is eyeing three upcoming performances: A holiday concert in December and two spring concerts in 2021. The spring shows will feature two auditioning conductors, much like what McNeela went through when he auditioned for the role more than a decade ago. One finalist will conduct on March 27, 2021, and the other would lead the season’s final concert on April 24, 2021. The response from the audience will help the board make a decision for their pick.
McAlister also said they hope to be able to bring McNeela back in 2021 for a guest appearance to properly send him off in a warm, friendly manner.
"The hope now is that we can bring Rico back as a guest conductor, hopefully even next late spring or early summer, so that so that we can celebrate as a community," she said.
For the symphony, "Hope" is the operating word that it's running on. They're banking on people being able to return to its performances in a safe way and that, when numbers of coronavirus cases go down, people will be wanting to support local art in a big way.
"It is going to take some real dedication on the part of art supporters in the community to help those of us who create those opportunities for live music, to be able to survive this pandemic ourselves and come out on the other side well positioned to bring that art back to the stage," she said.