Hamilton, Missouri, known to some as Quilttown USA, has been a little quieter since the spring.
Visitors from around the country and the world have stopped visiting the small Northwest Missouri town for quilting retreats in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri Star Quilting came into Hamilton more than 10 years ago and essentially has taken over the community’s Downtown area.
Now the streets are empty, there are no tourists, no groups going on retreats and staying in local apartments, hotels and other lodging locations. The quilt company decided to close the 13 shops and tourist attractions in Hamilton due to visitors coming from various COVID hot spots throughout the country and the world as well as the average age of the visitors being over 65.
Missouri Star Quilt Company normally does 90% of its business online and Hamilton is left as a tourist retreat for its big fans. Since March when the pandemic hit, the company has seen online sales rise by 20% and has continued tonline video tutorials.
Missouri Star’s director of marketing, Gerry Bire, said the decision to close the doors was tough, but the company felt it was in the best interest of its customers.
“For us it’s not been business as usual at all, but we’ve welcomed in a ton of new customers during this time. Our brand was built on online education,” he said.
Bire said the company started about 12 years ago when the founder, Jenny Doan, and her son started making YouTube tutorials for beginner quilters. That’s when the brand grew into a empire of sorts and grew globally.
Groups of quilt retreaters come to Hamilton as a destination spot and Bire said he is excited for the future. He said the company is doing things to prepare for the reopening of the shops and experiences in spring 2021.
“We call ourselves Quilttown USA, and it is a bucket-list kind of thing for quilters,” Bire said. “We do about four to five tentpole events throughout the year, our birthday bash is actually this month and we moved it online because we are not having people in town.
While Missouri Star Quilt Company had to adjust due to the pandemic, another Hamilton-area company has benefited from tourists’ desire to be outdoors.
Hawley Farms, a “glamping” campsite (glamping stands for glamour camping) has had a record year and have had to have visitors book months in advance.
The boutique campsite between Kingston and Hamilton allows people to be connected with nature without completely “roughing” it. Visitors get access to a closed-in room with a bed, sink, fire pit, outhouse, outdoor private shower and other amenities.
The campsite is booked for the immediate future. The three sites are all themed to the land they reside on on the 210-acre property. The glamping sites are Juliette and Hillside, which are both safari tents, and a yurt site called Big Bear.
Owner Donna Vaughan lives in a trailer on the property five days a week in the summer (the site is closed Mondays and Tuesdays for maintenance). She said while COVID-19 has caused much stress to people’s lives, it has been a blessing that she has been able to provide people with an escape.
“That’s my silver lining to COVID was I got a lot more people to be here and have this experience really fast, probably much better than it would have grown had there not been a worldwide pandemic,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said she got the motivation to start the business after she and her husband inherited the land. She was looking for a start to the next chapter in her life and had previously been an owner of Waldo Pizza in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She said she was looking to slow down and connect with nature while giving people the opportunity to do that as well while still having items that make them comfortable.
“What I wanted to do is create a situation where you were out in nature getting to absorb all of the nuances of the deliciousness that’s out here but not have all the work involved in it,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan and her staff light tiki torches at sundown for guests as well as start campfires for them and provide s’mores kits.
“I’m putting a little polish on the primitive,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said she has had people come from everywhere and enjoys seeing them be surprised about the experience, which includes hanging out by a pond and sitting on the happy hour deck enjoying the views.
The campsite has trails and each individual spot is secluded from the others and connected by a trail around the property.
As for the future, Vaughan said she is not sure what will happen but is excited to see where the business goes.
“We’re looking at we know what is the next thing for us, talking about a couple more sites, finessing the ones that we have, but part of the vision of who we are and who I am specifically is I want to try to connect with the women’s shelters that are around here,” Vaughan said.