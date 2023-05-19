Runcie Club

The Runcie Club of St. Joseph honored five women for completing 25 years as club members at its May 16 meeting at the Scottish Rite Temple in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Carol Burns, Barbara Graves, Jeannie Keith and Marjorie Palmer were honored for their commitment to the club. Diane Thompson was honored but was unable to attend the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.