Pictured left to right, Assistant Treasurer Sherril Lewis; Treasurer Judy McMurray; Corresponding Secretary Caroline Merrigan; Recording Secretary Sally Gibson; 2nd Vice President Jennifer Sanders; 1st Vice President Jane Frick and President Mary Beth Revels.
Incoming President and St. Joseph Public Library Director Mary Beth Revels thanks outgoing President and Rolling Hills Library Director Michelle Mears for her outstanding leadership during the last two years, when club membership grew to its all-time high of 192 members.
From left, Carol Burns, Barbara Graves, Jeannie Keith and Marjorie Palmer were honored for completing 25 years as a club member. Diane Thompson was honored but was unable to attend.
Photo courtesy of Jane Frick
From left, Carol Burns, Barbara Graves, Jeannie Keith and Marjorie Palmer were honored for completing 25 years as a club member. Diane Thompson was honored but was unable to attend.
Photo courtesy of Jane Frick
Pictured left to right, Assistant Treasurer Sherril Lewis; Treasurer Judy McMurray; Corresponding Secretary Caroline Merrigan; Recording Secretary Sally Gibson; 2nd Vice President Jennifer Sanders; 1st Vice President Jane Frick and President Mary Beth Revels.
Photo courtesy of Jane Frick
Incoming President and St. Joseph Public Library Director Mary Beth Revels thanks outgoing President and Rolling Hills Library Director Michelle Mears for her outstanding leadership during the last two years, when club membership grew to its all-time high of 192 members.
The Runcie Club of St. Joseph honored five women for completing 25 years as club members at its May 16 meeting at the Scottish Rite Temple in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Carol Burns, Barbara Graves, Jeannie Keith and Marjorie Palmer were honored for their commitment to the club. Diane Thompson was honored but was unable to attend the event.
The club also installed new officers for 2023-2025.
Founded in 1894 by Constance Fauntle Roy Runcie, the Runcie Club is one of the oldest women’s clubs west of the Mississippi. Today’s members continue to affirm the Club’s purpose to promote science, literature, and education among the people of St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.