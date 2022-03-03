This weekend, the Missouri Theater will transform into an underwater paradise fit for a Disney musical.
Bringing back the classic Disney version of the Hans Christian Andersen story, Robidoux Resident Theatre will perform “The Little Mermaid” for the first time in nine years.
“This is a delightful (way) to get away. It’s just whimsical and beautiful to watch,” director Carol Myers said.
Being performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and 5 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., the musical brings back all of those fond memories of past performances, like RRT’s previous shows in 2013, with the theater’s updated lighting and sound.
“They’ve definitely added some lighting elements that we have now ... There’s just a lot more options. So in that way, it made it more interesting and a little more work because there’s more to do — but in a good way,” Myers said.
Although the set, once again designed by Frank Polleck and managed by Andrew Bramlage, may look different, the story remains the same.
Ariel (Natalie Smith), the daughter of King Triton (Steve Snider), wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric (Bryson Rose) in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Daisy Frisch), to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish (Lincoln Darnell), Scuttle the seagull (Colin Drown) and Sebastian the crab (Shaun Agnew) to restore order under the sea.
While the performances have gone smoothly, the production did experience a setback when Agnew had to step in the last minute as Sebastian, after the original actress, Mia Myers, suffered an injury.
“He’s picked it back up so quick, it’s like eight years haven’t past since he last played Sebastian,” Myers said.
There’s also several other cast and crew members from previous “Mermaid” productions lending their talents and mixing with some of the newer actors that haven’t been “Under The Sea.”
For some, like Smith and choreographer Morgan Brown, being a part of Ariel’s world is a childhood dream come true.
“(Smith) has a video of when she was maybe three, singing ‘Part of Your World’ that her parents did at Christmas time by the Christmas tree, and here she is,” Myers said.
She added: “Our choreographer, she has distinct memories of Ariel and watching Ursula and the whole show. And now she’s the choreographer and she said, ‘How lucky am I?’”
With Disney shows always selling well for RRT, the cast and crew are excited to bring people back to the Missouri Theater on a weekend of nice weather, giving them another trip fathoms below to the kingdom of Atlantica.
“It’s a great escape,” Myers said.
Tickets are $30 to $34. They are available at the RRT office at 615 S. 10th St., by calling 816-232-1778 or by visiting rrtstjoe.org.
