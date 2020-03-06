When fans of the classic Neil Simon comedy “The Odd Couple” come to the Ruby Theater this weekend, they may notice something is different about the production.
Produced by Robidoux Resident Theater, “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” still has a slob and a neat freak, but this time, it’s Florence Unger and Olive Madison facing off against each other as roommates.
“The humor in it is a little bit more modern-day. So we get more we can relate to, more than the ’70s version,” director Seth McCaslin said.
Being performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St., the play will have Melissa Mumper starring as Madison and Melissa Gasper as Florence.
The differences between the gendered versions are noticeable from the start, as Madison has her friends Sylvie (Mary Phillippe), Mickey (Joyce Stohr), Renee (Sheila Hood) and Vera (Annie Bramlage) for a raucous, nostalgic night of “Trivial Pursuit,” instead of poker.
As the women are joking around and re-living high school memories, they discover Unger has gone through a terrible breakup and has become a danger to herself. In desperate need of money and a roommate, Madison finds it would be advantageous for Unger, her polar opposite in almost every way, to move in with her and ease each other’s burdens.
“It follows pretty closely in that you have Olive, who’s the mess, she has a messy apartment and doesn’t keep her life together. And then you have Florence, who’s also a mess, but it’s a different way. She’s very organized and clean,” McCaslin said.
Having been involved with the production of RRT’s male version of “The Odd Couple,” McCaslin said it was fun to helm the gender-swapped version. Even better, he said, was watching the cast come together and have palpable chemistry and comic timing.
“We’ve been really lucky to have actresses and actors that just get the comedic timing and so, I’ve been able to sit back and tweak a little bit. But it’s nice that they get it and just roll with it,” he said.
In a year rife with political turmoil and people on opposite sides of the spectrum, McCaslin said it’s nice to have an adult comedy that meets them in the middle.
“I think it’s just a fun, humorous show that I think we can all relate to ... It shows us that even though we’re different, we can still at the end, come together and make the world a better place,” he said.
For an extra $10, a dinner will be held an hour before showtime that will feature beef medallions, grilled chicken, garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli cheddar casserole, among other dishes.
Tickets are $17 to $43 and are available by calling 816-232-1778, online at rrtstjoe.org or for purchase at the door.