Robidoux Resident Theatre members have been anxious to return to the stage ever since local theaters darkened because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, RRT players will be performing for the public for the first time since March with an intimate production of “Always ... Patsy Cline.” The show will run from July 24 to 26 and July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St.
“It’s been great to get back into doing the show again and to kind of rebuild the show that we did about five years ago,” director Chris Lake said.
Having previously performed the smash hit production at the Landing Playhouse in 2014, Crystal Dowdell and Janet Snider will return as the legendary Patsy Cline and Louise Seger, her friend and manager, for the part play, part revue.
Lake said re-teaming the two and getting a tight backing band, with a set that turns the Ruby into a dusty, neon light-laden western bar, made all of the pieces snap together quickly. That’s a good thing, since the shutdown made the fate of the production unclear after it was delayed in April.
“We got to just kind of continue to pick up where we left off and continue to build and rebuild the show,” he said.
The musical features 27 of Cline’s chart-toppers, including “Walking After Midnight,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Faded Love” and serves as a tribute to the strong-hearted woman who broke down gender barriers in the world of country music.
The show details the friendship that developed between Cline and Seger. As Seger, Snider narrates the story of the day in 1961 when she met Cline at Houston’s Esquire Ballroom. Afterward, the two kept in touch by exchanging hand-written letters until the day Cline tragically died in a plane crash in 1963. She signed every letter “(Love) Always, Patsy Cline.”
While the musical was previously performed at the Landing with actors Tammy Carr and Connie Willis and once with Dowdell and Snider, Lake said the change of venue, with bigger seating and a more intricate space, makes it feel completely different from previous iterations.
“Even though it is the same show, it feels completely different because it’s in a completely different space,” he said.
The bigger space also will allow for RRT to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, which means only allowing for 50% of its audience and dining capacity, masks to be worn by the staff and encouraged for the audience and frequent sanitizing of seating and facilities. There also will be additional measures taken for its pre-show meals.
“The safety of people comes first. They’re doing a fantastic job of making sure that when they were talking about ‘Can we still do the show?’ Yes, we can do the show if we’re following these guidelines,’” Lake said.
“Always ... Patsy Cline” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. (with dinner at 6:30 p.m.) on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. (with lunch served at 12:30 p.m.) on Sundays from July 24 to 26 and July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Ruby Theater. For tickets or more information, call Robidoux Resident Theatre at 816-232-1778 or visit rrtstjoe.org. Previous ticketholders for the original April dates can have their tickets transferred.