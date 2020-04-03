With a citywide shutdown and several shows gearing up, Robidoux Resident Theatre has had to make some hard decisions during the last couple of weeks.
Two shows, a children’s Theatre Academy production of “James and The Giant Peach Jr.” and Ruby Theater run of “Always ... Patsy Cline” have been delayed, while other summer productions remain in limbo.
“We’re kind of looking at it every two weeks and trying to reevaluate see if that ban is going to be extended and making decisions based on the current situation,” Sandy Burg, executive director of RRT, said.
For Theatre Academy’s production of “James and The Giant Peach Jr.,” it meant breaking the news to the young cast of about 100 kids that months of preparation and set-building would have to last a little longer. Originally scheduled for April, the show has now been postponed to Aug. 14 to 16.
“We were two weeks out on that, so we just basically pressed pause. We’re going to pick up rehearsals in the beginning of August again and then perform mid-August ... That was the one that was most critical to us because those kids had worked so long,” Burg said.
In the case of “Always ... Patsy Cline,” Burg said the show has the advantage of having a small cast and crew needed to pull it off.
“It’s a very small cast. So it’s only two people and you do have a band that you have to try to work out as well. That one is still a little bit up in the air for us as far as dates, but we do have a couple that we’re looking at,” Burg said.
The show is scheduled for April 24 to 26 and May 1 to 3 at the Ruby Theater.
The goal for RRT is to only have to postpone shows and not cancel them. But working with the schedule for the Missouri Theater, as well as rehearsal spaces at its own Ruby Theater, adds a level of difficulty.
“The general public doesn’t understand that we can’t just plug a show in on any free weekend. You’ve got to build a set. It’s not a movie that you can just throw up on a screen and change out,” she said.
In the case of “James and The Giant Peach Jr.,” it means the current sets that were built likely will be torn down and have to be re-made when the show returns in August, due to space restrictions.
RRT’s biggest show coming up is its summer production, the musical “Catch Me If You Can,” based on the Steven Spielberg film. It is still scheduled for July 10 to 12 at the Missouri Theater.
Burg said the setbacks are not ideal, but that the organization is rolling with it as it needs to, even if that means extending its usual season.
“Our plan right now is to get all shows in and it may mean that we extend the show beyond what’s our normal (season’s) end. Normally, we run Sept. 1 through Aug. 31. Our last show, that’s supposed to be at the Ruby, is ‘Red Velvet Cake Wars.’ That one may have to get moved to summer, early September,” Burg said. “But our plan right now is to be able to hold all shows and just change dates. And we’re hoping that will work.”
For more information on shows and tickets, visit rrtstjoe.org or call 816-232-1778.