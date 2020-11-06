Pam Brock with Rogers Pharmacy presented a check to Linda Judah, executive director of the Social Welfare Board, representing proceeds from the fifth annual Rogers Pharmacy trivia night, which wasn’t able to be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local business community donated 106 silent auction items. Team players and the public purchased the donated items through Facebook and private donations were accepted.
Rogers Pharmacy’s virtual event raised a total of $16,000 for the Social Welfare Board of Buchanan County’s patient relief fund.
The pharmacy’s sixth annual trivia night is set for April 17, 2021.