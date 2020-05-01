River Bluff Brewing Co. was already a collection of St. Joseph history, from old local company signage to the building it calls home. Now, it’s taking things a step further.
Before the Muchenberger Center was demolished in March, the local brewery recovered some of the flooring from the old St. Joseph recreation center, now an empty lot at Fifth and Sycamore streets.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, employees at the brewery made it a mission to install it as “lounge flooring.”
“We love saving people’s memories, like with all the other signage and doors and windows and stuff that we have. The floor was an easy thing for us to say yes to,” Edison Derr, River Bluff co-founder, said.
The local brewery, located at 1224 Frederick Ave., was approached by Hillyard Industries and E.L. Crawford to see if they would be interested in installing some of the basketball court flooring. While Derr said they’re often propositioned with structures and pieces of St. Joseph history that don’t fit the aesthetic and space, this one was perfect.
“We were looking for a way to replace our vinyl wood floor there in the lounge area. And they approached us and said, ‘Hey, Hillyard has done the floor for years and years and years at the Muchenberger Center and they’re demo-ing it. Would you want to replace it with that?’” Derr said.
Because the brewery has only been selling through curbside service, the installation was simple. Taking three days, with the assistance of Sam Church Flooring, Derr said it will be ready for people to check out when the business is able to open safely.
Knowing the Muchenberger Center ‘s history, from being a warehouse to a city-run recreation center in the 1930s to hosting boxing matches before its closure in 2014, Derr said it was something the brewery respected and wanted to pay homage to.
While the tiles aren’t an exact re-creation of a section of Muchenberger Center’s court floor, because of space, it’s still proudly the three colors of the court that represent Central, Lafayette and Benton high schools.
“It’s got little pieces of every color that they put on there to represent the schools. So we’re trying to represent ... all three of them together,” Derr said.
When the brewery is able to reopen safely, Derr is expecting a lot of memories and maybe some re-creations of people’s time on that old court.
“We’re excited about it. And I’m sure ... some people are going to be doing some basketball moves, a drop step or something, to try to relive their glory days,” Derr said.