“I like religion, but I don’t like religious people.”
Some version of this quote has haunted many religions for ages. It reminds all of us who hold faith dear that it is very difficult to embody the ideals of our faith consistently. At worst, it reminds us that there are indeed some who proclaim a faith but don’t live out the principles they proclaim.
The word closely associated with this is “hypocrisy.” The word “hypocrite” is from a Greek word that means “two faces,” or, putting one face over another. Hypocritical people are “two-faced.” They may proclaim one set of values on one day, and then change their actions based upon circumstances. This change of actions is usually done in a way that benefits them with more power or wealth. Hypocrisy is devastating to faith. It not only demonstrates the corruption of the one who is being inconsistent, it also damages the reputation (the “witness”) of a particular faith to outsiders.
Many of us have heard people despair at their loss of faith due to the horrible actions of a person who proclaimed a strong faith. Newscasts are often rife with the latest scandal originating from a prominent faith leader. The devastation is measurable and heart-wrenching.
I once asked a seminary professor who was well-known for his strong faith and expertise in matters of religious faith what his response is to those who say there are too many hypocrites who profess faith. His response was simple: “I say to them, ‘Even one hypocrite is too many, but a sincere faith can help all of us overcome our hypocrisy.’”
So, as people of faith, what is our best defense against hypocrisy? Those who stick with their faith for a long time tend to have at least three traits in common.
The first trait is transparency. People who are honest about their own weaknesses and who surround themselves with those who help keep them accountable are less likely to suffer massive moral failures. Of course, part of that transparency includes admitting that none of us is perfect. We all fall short, and every sacred text in virtually every religion reminds of this. Fortunately, being a person of faith does not mean being perfect. It does mean that we allow ourselves to be molded and shaped by our faith and grow through our imperfections.
The second trait is humility. Surveys that name influential religious figures abound. Names like Mother Theresa, Billy Graham, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr., often top these lists. A trait shared by those considered key faith leaders is humility. Humility involves placing a high value on the worth and the needs of others. Humble people do not use their faith for themselves. Instead, they give of themselves in the name of their faith so that others can benefit.
A third key trait is consistency. Given our flaws and imperfections, most faiths place the highest value not on being perfect, but on being consistent. That means that people of faith do not have to pretend to be perfect (which often leads to hypocrisy!), but we can seek to be consistent in our values and in how we seek to apply the teachings of faith.
One hypocrite is, indeed, too many. All of us, no matter how sincere, fail at living up to the highest standards of our faith. The good news is that faith gives us the strength to try again, even when we fall short. And it gives us the ability to be consistent, even though we’re not perfect.