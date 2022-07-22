190224_life_lydia (copy)

The Rev. Lydia Istomina of Francis Street First United Methodist Church leads the church’s weekly ‘Broadway Comes to Francis Street First United Methodist Church’ sermon series.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

From “The Phantom of the Opera” to “Sister Act,” a St. Joseph church is using popular musicals to teach about God’s love and forgiveness.

At Francis Street First United Methodist Church, they got the inspiration for it in 2021 from the Rev. Dr. Lydia Istomina.

