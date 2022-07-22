From “The Phantom of the Opera” to “Sister Act,” a St. Joseph church is using popular musicals to teach about God’s love and forgiveness.
At Francis Street First United Methodist Church, they got the inspiration for it in 2021 from the Rev. Dr. Lydia Istomina.
“It’s not like it’s my idea. Some churches do it. Of course, some other churches maybe (think) this is controversial,” she said. “I believe that God is everywhere and on Broadway, as well. That’s why we call it ‘Broadway Comes to Francis Street Church.’”
Featuring pieces and plot outlines from popular Broadway musicals, the church, located at 110 N. 12th St., will be utilizing the sermon series through September.
For Istomina, it’s a chance to reach those who may have been turned off by traditional services or sermons.
“That’s what we wanted people to know in the community that we are different, we preach different. We preach something that connects them to God, but not in a way that is ... heavy and hard to understand. Instead, I just bring simply the message that resonates with people (and) everything. And that’s what I think we love about this series of sermons.”
A native of Russia and a Broadway fan, Istomina saw value in using stories like Andrew Lloyd Webber’s adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s “The Phantom of the Opera” and how they spark discussions of rejection and redemption and where God is during those times.
“(‘Phantom’) brings up such difficult topics ... What I talk about is rejection because of the disfigurement of a person. (But it’s also) the spiritual damage done or the emotional (damage) and how our human nature to belong is not met,” she said.
Also leading a coping support group at the church, Istomina said the sermons have brought up questions about solitude and acceptance that may not have been otherwise addressed. That kind of response is what makes Istomina feel like they’re on the right path and not using the Broadway series as a gimmick. It’s giving new life to its congregation.
“When (there) is (fast-paced) music, people become happy and they start moving and dancing. That’s what life is. But when we come to church, we suddenly become so stiff,” she said. “That’s not how the church is. I think the church is alive. It’s an organism.”
Being the pastor at the church for five years, Istomina said she loves engaging with the community in creative, uplifting ways. With its upcoming series on the musical version of “Sister Act,” she’s looking forward to tying it in with what’s going on in St. Joseph.
“Since you have drugs, you have crime and shootings and homelessness, ‘Sister Act’ is perfect for this community. (It’s about) how the church needs not to be stiff but open and live in the same rhythm as the community,” she said.
Francis Street First United Methodist Church worships at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 110 N. 12th St. Services are open to everyone.
