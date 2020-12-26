As the new year approaches, many people turn their attention toward making resolutions. This year, it seems that many people will be glad to simply have 2020 behind them. Yet, there will be many who will make promises to themselves about losing weight, saving money and setting new priorities. Maybe this year, though, resolutions can be more of a positive declaration than a burden.
The dictionary definition of a “resolution” is simply “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” In this out-of-control time, maybe making a firm decision about changing and growing can actually relieve pressure and give us a sense of a new beginning. This is not to say we should not set goals for ourselves. However, many gyms and walking tracks that are busy in January and February become progressively emptier as real life catches up with our beginning of the year ambitions. So, how can we rethink resolutions in a way that can allow us to see real change?
First, we can view resolutions as concrete decisions rather than measured goals. What if “I resolve to lose 40 pounds” becomes “I am deciding to limit fast food and to walk each day.”
Also, we can focus more on self-care instead of self-motivation. Both are positive, of course. However, with so many stressful times and “have to” moments in 2020, making a firm commitment to practice some self-care can give some relief and even excitement about our resolutions. Setting a goal to get an extra half hour of sleep every night is not only a reasonable goal, it is also a healthy one that rewards you in many ways. Of course, the long-term health effects will be measurable, as well.
Finally, make manageable measurements. Instead of looking 12 months ahead in regard to goals and resolutions, try shorter intervals. Instead of saying, “This year, I am going to lose 25 pounds,” substitute a shorter measurement. Perhaps something like: “I want to average three cardio workouts per week by March.” Or: “I am giving up fast food burgers until summer.” This way, you can break your goals into a more manageable timeframe. Most importantly, you can adjust them along the way. After all, they are your resolutions. As the short-term markers are reached, you have every right to readjust, add or subtract other short-term resolutions and goals as the year progresses.
Ultimately, the goal of resolutions involves using short-term declarations to bring about healthy long-term change. So, might I suggest the addition of a spiritual dimension? This means that incorporating new spiritual priorities – from prayer, to meditation, to engaging with other people of faith – can strengthen our long-term resolve. It also can make the positive changes more meaningful and lasting. A supportive faith community can become a supportive group of people who can walk with us as we all seek to refocus and to set new goals for ourselves.
Slowing the pace, removing the intense pressure and giving faith a chance to guide us can turn daunting resolutions into exciting and life-changing goals. Happy New Year!