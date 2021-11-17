On Nov. 27, Bahá’í communities around the world will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passing of Abdu’l-Bahá.
Before Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Baha’i faith, died in 1892, he designated his son, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá, to become the interpreter of his teachings and leader of the faith. The local St. Joseph Bahá’í community invites the public to join in a reflection on the life of Abdu’l- Bahá with stories, discussion and a biographical film at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 914 Penn St., in the community room.
For more information, call 816-244-1196 or email stjosephmobahai@gmail.com.
