For local churches, Christmas Eve is a time of packed services and traditions that including singing, holding hands and sharing candles. While a pandemic won’t stop that for some churches, it is causing adjustments.
“Even though people are being very cautious now, perhaps on Christmas Eve .... People might throw caution to the wind. And we didn’t want to help essentially facilitate that,” Shaun Agnew, director of worship arts and web ministries at Ashland United Methodist, said.
While Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave., has been accepting visitors for its weekly services, it’s decided to virtual for all of its Christmas Eve worship ceremonies on Dec. 23-24. Other local churches, which have been accepting visitors during the pandemic, will continue to operate in-person services for one of their biggest celebrations of the year.
“I feel like mentally people need to be together. I know that’s a minority opinion. But on the same token, we see so much mental stress, it’s just helpful to be around people,” Tim Doyle, pastor of Restoration Church, said.
The potential for COVID-19 outbreaks gives the St. Joseph Health Department pause. While it understands the benefit for people to gather for religious ceremonies, it also gives them concern, as strangers will be occupying an indoor space, likely singing in close proximity.
Where there was caution around Thanksgiving about outside family members
mixing with others, an event like a Christmas Eve service adds another element to the danger.
“Christmas sort of brings in that connection to other people outside of your family. That’s something to take into consideration,” Stephanie Malita, a spokesperson for the City of St. Joseph Health Department, said.
Some local churches said they’re taken precautions, much like it has since re-opening during the pandemic, to keep their congregations safe.
Coming off of a three-week break caused by members of its staff and congregation contracting COVID-19, the non-denominational Wellspring Community Church, 2010 Jules St., is expanding its Christmas Eve services to two installment, at 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, with attendees needing to sign up on its website, wellspringstjoe.org.
“People have to specify which service and how many people are coming in. So we cut it off at 175 for the first service. We’ve kind of intentionally tried to balance it out a little bit and keep it somewhat reasonable,” lead pastor Bob Miller said.
Like it does with its weekly services, Wellspring also will offer a livestream of the event for people not able to attend.
In a normal year, Ashland United Methodist Church’s Christmas Eve services would bring 700-800 people into their sanctuary. This year, it will only include the staff and crew, as they livestream its four services at aumcfamily.org/livestream, on Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 5, 7 and 11 p.m.
“When you start to think about what a socially-distant capacity looks like, we would not be able to facilitate proper social distancing measures that we have been using since we’ve opened back up,” Agnew said.
In order to bring the feeling of church home, Ashland will be offering candles and communion elements for people to use at home during the service.
“Something we’ve really talked about, going into Christmas Eve is creating a sacred space, this church atmosphere,” Agnew said. “When you’re watching it at home, you might not be preparing yourself as one would do when you’re preparing to be at church. That’s something we’ve focused in on.”
Holding its Christmas Eve service early, during its normal Sunday worship ceremony at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20, Restoration Church, 117 Francis St., sees value in people meeting in-person. It also streams its services to not put pressure on its members that don’t feel comfortable showing up.
“We’ve probably got about two-thirds of our people who come in person and the rest watch online. And that is totally fine. As a pastor, I have been very careful not to make people who aren’t comfortable coming around feel like second-class citizens,” Doyle said.
For its in-person Christmas Eve service, Restoration Church will be utilizing the same safety precautions it has been doing since the pandemic started. There will be temperature checks, mask and social distance requirements and security to check for people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
The same can be said for Wyatt Park Christian Church, 2623 Mitchell Ave., who will be enforcing mask and distancing requirements during its two Christmas Eve services, at 5 and 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, while limiting person-to-person contact. Both services will also be livestreamed on its Facebook page.
“It’s not going to be that much different than we would do in other years, with the exception of the mechanics of how we do communion services,” Scott Killgore, senior pastor at Wyatt Park Christian Church, said.
While each church’s approach may vary, they all say they want the message of hope that comes with the birth of Jesus Christ to persevere.
“When the world’s under duress, and our lives are under duress, I feel like those different attributes about who Jesus is and what he came to d hit just a little harder, means a little bit more,” Miller said.
For those watching at home, Agnew said it reiterates the idea that it’s the people that matter, not the physical structure.
“The church isn’t about being limited to a building. Christmas Eve isn’t about being in a building. It’s about being in a place of worship where we remember the events of that night. I think that’s a wonderful lesson to remember,” he said.