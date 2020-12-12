This holiday season is strongly associated with thankfulness and with giving. So it is not surprising that during this time of year we pay greater attention to the deepest needs of those around us.
The economic turmoil brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic makes us even more aware of the tidal wave of needs that are present around us all the time. While many of us find ways to give to those in need throughout the year, special attention to giving during the holidays can be overwhelming.
We can feel much like the little boy who went about the task of rescuing hundreds of starfish washed up on shore during low tide. In this story, the little boy scrambles frantically up and down the beach, throwing the starfish back into the ocean. He is overwhelmed and knows he cannot possibly get all of them back into the life-giving ocean before it’s too late. Yet, he keeps throwing them back in, one by one.
How can we as people of faith continue to demonstrate care to those in need given the overwhelming need? What difference does it make?
Maybe we begin where we are and we move outward. We minister to those in our families, in our neighborhood and in our town. Then, we partner with those who can help us reach even further into the vast needs of people in our world. By giving of our time and our resources, we begin to chip away at the enormous amount of need around us. Even a few people who care enough to begin where they are located can make a tremendous difference. Most often, it is our faith that prompts us to trust that what we do — though comparatively small — can have a ripple effect that is transformative for our world and for us. We become more compassionate people through our attempts to be part of the solution in a world filled with need.
The story above ends with a man approaching the young boy and asking him why he is wasting his time on this overwhelming task. “What good can you possibly do?” he asks the young boy. “You are small, there is limited time and there are hundreds of starfish on this beach! What difference can you make?”
The young boy’s answer is instructive to all of us when it comes to doing whatever we can to help those in need. The young boy picks up a starfish, shows it to the man, and then throws it safely into the ocean. Then the boy says: “Maybe I can’t reach all of them. But I just made a difference for that one.”
During this holiday season and all year long, perhaps we can put faces and names to the needs in our community and our world. There are real people with real needs all are around us. They have faces, names, and stories. We may not be able to help any one of them with all their needs. We certainly may not be able to help all the people in our community or in our world. But instead of being overwhelmed by the sheer numbers, we can start with one — at least one — and know that at least for that one we have made a great difference.