“No matter who becomes pharaoh, Moses still has a job!”
These were the words of Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. Dyson is an ordained minister, along with being a longtime university professor. The Princeton-educated African-American scholar was a staunch supporter of former President Barack Obama. Dyson made this statement to the press shortly after Obama was elected.
Dyson had been a friend of the president and his family long before Obama even ran for the senate in Illinois. Dyson, a prominent speaker and writer, campaigned for then-Senator Obama throughout the U.S. and was elated when his friend was elected president. However, shortly after the election, Dyson publicly criticized the new president regarding some of his policies. Members of the press were shocked to hear words of critique coming from such an ardent supporter and longtime friend. In response, Dr. Dyson uttered the words above.
I think Dyson’s approach sums up how we as religious people can approach this recent presidential election. Whether or not our favorite party or candidate won, we as the religious community still have a job to do. Religious people hold a higher allegiance than persons, parties or even countries. Our faith calls us to speak for the underrepresented, the poor, the oppressed and others in need. While we may have more in common with whomever is in office at a particular time, no one person or party can perfectly represent religious values. Even presidents are human. Therefore, we are called to do what religious people throughout history have done: Speak truth to power.
Sometimes we speak in agreement. However, there have been times in every administration when people of faith have felt the need to critique and even reprimand. We can do so even as we pray that those in power would lead the nation wisely and justly.
The Christian New Testament calls believers to pray “... for all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness” (1 Timothy 2:2). Praying for someone doesn’t always imply agreement. When leaders are moving in a morally sound direction, we pray for continued progress. When leaders move away from a moral path, we pray for correction. Either way, people of faith have a long history of prayer. We also have a long history of men and women who speak out when necessary – even when we generally approve of those in leadership. In short, as Dyson was trying to convey, we answer to a higher authority. At the same time, we are called to live peacefully and to promote peace to the best of our ability. Keeping this balance after a heated presidential campaign can help us bear witness and promote the best for our nation and the world.
No matter who is in charge, people of faith still have a job. We pray, we affirm and we correct as needed. We do so not based upon the popular vote, or even our favorite candidate or party. We do so based upon the convictions of our faith.