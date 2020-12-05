It’s the holiday season. In fact, this time of year is filled with holidays, both religious and non-religious. Several major religions and cultures celebrate special feasts or commemorations from November through January. Some – like Christmas – are very familiar to a wide range of people. Others, though, are known mostly by adherents to a particular faith.
Here are 10 key holidays filling the calendar from November to January.
Nov 14: Diwali — This is a festival of lights for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. It is a colorful festival filled with lights and fireworks, where people dress in their finest clothes and honor the goddess of wealth and prosperity.
Nov. 20 and 21: Mawlid el-Nabi — This Muslim feast celebrates the birth of the Prophet Mohammed. Mohammed was born in 571 A.D., in Mecca.
Nov. 29 through Dec. 25: Advent — This season for Christians is a time of anticipation leading up to Christmas day. It builds to the birth of Jesus and looks forward to his return.
Dec. 2 through 10: Hanukkah — This is the Jewish Festival of Lights, commemorating God’s provision during the Maccabean Revolt, which was a time of Jewish independence from 167 to 160 B.C. It is an eight-day celebration where a candle is lit each day and presents are exchanged.
Dec. 6: St. Nicholas Day — This is a Christian feast celebrating the patron saint of children, St. Nicholas. This saint became the model for the secular character “Santa Claus.”
Dec. 8: Immaculate Conception – This is a Christian feast specific to Roman Catholics which celebrates what Catholics believe to be the conception of the Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day — This is the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. There are actually 12 days of Christmas starting on Dec. 25 and ending on Jan. 6 (Epiphany). Gifts are normally exchanged on Christmas day.
Dec. 26 through Jan. 1: Kwanzaa — This is a cultural holiday celebrating African heritage, unity and culture. It is time when special attention is paid to key cultural figures and commemorations in African and African-American communities.
Jan. 6: Epiphany — For Christians, it commemorates the end of the Christmas season and celebrates the Magi’s (“wise men’s”) visit to Jesus recorded in the Christian Gospels.
Jan. 24: Rohastu/Bodhi Day — On this day, Buddhists celebrate Buddha’s decision to sit under the Bodhi tree until he reached spiritual enlightenment. It is a reflective commemoration of what it requires to achieve the enlightenment that Buddhism emphasizes.
Of course, this is not an exhaustive lists of the holidays people celebrate at this time of year. Cultural and political holidays like Thanksgiving and Veterans Day also allow people to pause, reflect and celebrate together. The holidays listed above remind us that when someone says, “happy holidays” at this time of year, it could mean a wide range of things. Whatever holiday(s) you celebrate, especially in this time when being together in the same place is limited, may we be reminded of the many things for which we give thanks. Also, may these kinds of celebrations bring us together in creative ways, whether physically or in spirit, so that we can be encouraged and prepared for the days ahead.