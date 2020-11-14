We live in a country where we have rights. Rights express what we are entitled to — what we are not supposed to be denied by either the government or by individuals with whom we interact.
The Declaration of Independence of the United States says that all are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” As Americans, we talk about rights often, especially during election season. Americans who are religious speak of “religious liberty” and “the right to worship as we please.” The rights granted by the official documents of the United States are indeed precious and valuable. However, this is the time of year where our thoughts turn toward gifts. Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving as an official holiday since the mid-1800s. People of faith have celebrated giving thanks even longer than that.
In fact, the documents of the world’s major religions do not contain a list of rights. The key documents of people of faith emphasize the idea of “gifts” over rights.
This is significant not because people of faith do not value our rights. After all, not all people of faith enjoy the rights that we have come to know in America. Through the centuries, people of faith have learned that seeing life as an extension of divine gifts brings greater fulfillment.
For most religions, the dignity of human beings comes from God. Therefore, morals and laws flow from the idea that people and their possessions should be valued as gifts. Also, the gifts we have been given are to be shared with those in need.
This is where religion makes its strongest impact on society. Religion causes us to view all that we have as a gift. That includes the people around us. The Christian New Testament says it like this: “Every good and perfect gift comes from above” (James 1:17). This is also echoed in the Hebrew Bible (called the Old Testament in many Christian circles) in 1 Chronicles 16:11-12.
World religions teach us that when we move from an emphasis upon rights to an emphasis upon gifts, it impacts how we care for ourselves, for others and for all of creation. Practically speaking, I have a choice to assert my rights when it comes to, say, wearing masks during a pandemic. This means I have the right to wear them or not to wear them. But when I see life as a gift for myself and for others, it causes me to rethink the conversation. Is wearing a mask giving a gift to others by either calming their fears or even keeping them from becoming sick? “Rights” language is important, but it is often inward and individually focused. “Gifts” language — the language of religion — is outwardly focused. Seeing all that I have and all I am as a gift makes me less protective and more grateful. It causes me to move from self-preservation to sharing.
We are ready to surrender some of our rights if it means that we may extend the gift of life and of safety to others. This expresses highest ideals of what religion is all about. And, we believe, it makes life more satisfying in the long run.