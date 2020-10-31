I began formally studying religion in an elective course in college more than 30 years ago.
Before that, some of my earliest childhood memories involve sitting in a Sunday school class or a church worship service, hearing someone teach or preach about the Bible. My academic study of religion culminated in a Ph.D. about 17 years ago. I remember one of my favorite professors telling me that there are two approaches to studying religion.
The first uses what is learned about religion or theology to “defend” one’s faith. This usually involves gathering up ammunition in the hopes of winning an argument. This approach emphasizes why someone who disagrees with us is “wrong” and we (and our way of understanding things) is “right.” The goal involves becoming knowledgeable enough to defend our view. Rhetorical skills to back an “opponent” into a corner is a plus.
The second approach starts with a deep desire to explore the ways of God and faith. This approach creates avenues for dialogue with those both inside and outside of our faith. The goal of this is to create open doors that will challenge us with the magnitude of who God is and who we are. It is more like being an ambassador for the faith, as opposed to being a “defender” of it.
My professor urged us to choose the second option. This way, he said, we can learn humility (a strong part of the faith we profess). Also, we can become aware that there are other valid ways to embrace the mystery of God. In more than two decades of serving as a pastor and of teaching theology to students, I have come to believe that my mentor was right. In no way does this second way compromise what I believe. Nor is it a kind of relativism that says “anything goes” in regard to faith. It is, however, a way of actively listening to and respecting others. At the same time, it is an opportunity to open doors for greater dialogue about the best way to live out the ways of the God we are seeking to get to know.
In this election season, I wonder if this way of approaching religion and faith wouldn’t work in regard to politics. Perhaps I can be firm in my political convictions without demonizing others. Maybe we can learn to really listen to other perspectives without feeling the need to demonize others. After really listening to the religious or political perspectives of others, we may still disagree. But at least we can walk away knowing that we have created healthy dialogue. Also, we can walk away knowing that both sides were heard and respected.
A famous philosopher once called this kind of dialogue “suspended disbelief.” That means we suspend our defensiveness (our disagreement or disbelief) long enough to really listen. Of course, we can then re-engage our own processing of things. Having more fully listened, we can more honestly disagree. We can do all of this without name-calling or without falsely accusing the other. By the way, this way of talking about faith and politics may also give us the gift of broadening our perspectives. It can remind us that we are on this journey together.