When asked what year this is, most of us simply answer, “2020.”
Most of us measure time from January through December, and in our part of the world (and in much of the world), the estimated date of the birth of Jesus Christ is the measurement. That means the full date is 2020 A.D. “A.D.” is short for a Latin phrase, Anno Domini, meaning, “In the year of the Lord.”
In this case, “the Lord” refers to Jesus. Much of the Western world has measured time from the estimated birth of Jesus. So, if you are doing business anywhere in the world, scheduling a flight or simply commemorating an anniversary, the standard way of documenting time is “A.D.”
It may surprise some that not all religious people measure time in this way. For instance, the official year on the Jewish calendar is currently 5781. The Jewish New Year — called Rosh Hoshana — begins in September. In Islam, which uses a calendar centered around the time of the Prophet Mohammed, the year is currently 1442. That calendar year runs from August through July.
For practical reasons, Jews and Muslims utilize the traditional (Gregorian) calendar. That means that a typical adherent to those religions would say that this is 2020. However, in regard to religious ceremonies and cultural interactions, their specific calendars hold sway.
Though the Gregorian calendar is normal for Christians, even they have a slightly different approach to the actual beginning of the year. Christians also follows what is known as a liturgical calendar. This simply means a calendar of worship. This worship calendar has a different beginning of the year than Jan. 1.
For Christians, the liturgical year begins with the commemoration of Advent. Advent is an approximately four-week season that leads to Christmas. This year, this first day of Advent falls on Nov. 29.
Traditional churches will light candles each Sunday and center worship times on themes that prepare for Christmas. The anticipation leading up to Christmas is supposed to mirror past anticipation of those longing for the Messiah. It also mirrors anticipation toward a future where the ways of the Messiah (whom Christians believe is Jesus) will ultimately rule and reign. This gives both Advent and Christmas a double meaning.
It is significant that, especially in the Western world, as the seasons cause days to get shorter, there is an anticipation of the coming of the Light. Just about the time of the darkest day of the year (the end of December), we celebrate the coming of Christmas. By the way, the Christmas season really does have 12 days (that’s where the song comes from).
As the days get longer, Christians move toward another significant event: Easter. Lent — another time of anticipation — marks off about 40 days until Easter. Easter is when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. It is no accident that the time when nature abounds with new life is also the time when the Church celebrates new life.
Measuring years based upon key figures or events of the faith is not a way in which religious people seek to withdraw from culture. It is, instead, a way in which people of faith allow faith to establish the rhythms of their weeks — and of their lives.