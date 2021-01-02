The word “hope” has gotten a bit of a bad reputation over the years. We say things like: “I hope it doesn’t snow,” “I hope I get this job” and “I hope I win the lottery.” In these cases, if what we are hoping for doesn’t happen, we become tempted to “give up hope.”
This kind of “hoping” is more like making a wish. In fact, you can substitute the word “wish” in any of those sentences above and get closer to the definition of wishing than hoping.
However, in most of the major religions – including Judaism, Christianity and Islam – the word “hope” has a more encouraging meaning. In the original languages of Judaism (Hebrew), Christianity (Greek) and Islam (Arabic), the word “hope” means more than wishful thinking. In all three languages, hope means something like “an anchored assurance.” An anchored assurance gives encouragement, motivation and expectation in the way a wish cannot. Wishes are fun and exciting, but hope is fulfilling and empowering. Unlike wishes, hope is not based upon what may happen in a random setting. Hope is anchored in the consistent character and past faithfulness of the object of the hope.
For people of faith, hope comes from trust in the faithfulness of God and the track record of provision attributed to God’s kindness. The Hebrew Bible (Old Testament), the Christian New Testament and the Koran all include stories of God’s provision and protection. These stories of God’s deliverance, comfort and redemption are meant to encourage people today that we can have an anchored assurance that this kind of provision will continue. In other words, God’s past faithfulness can lead to our own future hope.
Of course, this hope does not mean bad things won’t happen. Faith does not exempt us from tragedy and grief. However, hope is meant to remind us that even in the worst of times, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Hope is a movement toward trusting that gives us the peace and strength to move forward. This is why Martin Luther King Jr. could say “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
People of faith are people who believe that something or someone more powerful and loving than we will have the last word. That means that people of faith are, by definition, people of hope. We can be people who not only think positively about the future, but also act positively to help bring about real transformation in our communities. Our actions and our lives can become a reflection of the hope we say we have.
As this happens, those around us can gain strength and a fresh and hopeful perspective. Hope is contagious. So, as we say goodbye to a difficult year and move into a year of new possibilities, we can be people who promote hope. Our faith and our actions can promote an excitement about the future, even as we grieve the losses of the past. This is what has always moved societies forward. This is what will move us toward better days.