A Mexican man gets told he speaks great English even though it’s his first language.
A white woman clutches her purse when a Black man walks by.
No this isn’t overt racism but racial microaggressions, which are defined as statements or actions regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle or unintentional discrimination against members of a racial or ethnic minority.
And these microaggressions can cause chronic stress for the victims of such acts, said Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center.
“Microaggression is something very subtle, yet a pervasive form of racism that over time leads to experiencing chronic stress for the victims,” Hannon said. “It could be something like a statement a glance or by not not wanting to sit by a Black person.”
Kevin Nadal, a professor of psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, spent years researching and writing books on the effects of microaggressions. In an NPR radio interview he said as these big structural issues play out, it’s important to confront the small stuff.
“We navigate all of these things in our lives, for many of us on a daily, hourly basis,” Nadal said. “And for some of us where we might not even recognize that we are navigating them or even perpetrating them.”
Roberta Tillman, a Black woman who lives in St. Joseph, said she has dealt with overt racism and micro-aggression for much of her 80 years of life.
“You deal with situations and instances every day of your life, you just don’t know where they’re gonna come at you from,” Tillman said. “When you’re Black you don’t get blindsided, you’re always aware it’s going to come at you.”
Tillman said she believes it’s something passed down from 400 years and may be ingrained in a Black person’s DNA. It’s not a matter of looking for trouble, she said. “But we’ve met trouble in so many forms, so many ways, we’re never surprised. When I say “trouble,” it’s the snide looks and the ugly comments.”
Social psychologists Jack Dovidio, Ph.D., of Yale University, and Samuel L. Gaertner, Ph.D., of the University of Delaware, have demonstrated across several studies that many well-intentioned whites who consciously believe in and profess equality unconsciously act in a racist manner, particularly in ambiguous circumstances.
In experimental job interviews, for example, whites tend not to discriminate against Black candidates when their qualifications are as strong or as weak as whites candidates. But when candidates’ qualifications are similarly ambiguous, they tend to favor white over Black candidates.
There is a pattern is called “aversive racism,” which refers in part to whites’ aversion to being seen as prejudiced given their conscious effort to express egalitarian principles.
The American Psychological Association identifies three forms of racial microaggression, which include:
Microassaults: Conscious and intentional actions or slurs, such as using racial epithets, displaying swastikas or deliberately serving a white person before a person of color in a restaurant.
Microinsults: Verbal and nonverbal communications that subtly convey rudeness and insensitivity and demean a person’s racial heritage or identity.
Microinvalidation: Communications that subtly exclude negate or nullify the thoughts, feelings or experential reality of a person of color.
Hannon said people who don’t experience microagressions often don’t see them. But they create feeling of anxiety for victims because they have to go into a state of vigilance.
“Because they don’t know the intention of the person who is perpetrating the microaggression, you think of having that constant vigilance can contribute to feeling of stress, post-traumatic stress, “Hannon said.
Hannon said people who are not members of the African-American community need to be supportive and validate experiences with microaggression instead of saying it doesn’t exist. They need to take that experience and evaluate how they interact themselves with other people of another race, she said.