Jim Archdekin, a prominent fixture at two Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue businesses for decades, celebrated his 90th birthday on Nov. 25. Family and friends in St. Joseph honored him with a drive-by parade, followed by a Zoom birthday party for out-of-town family and friends. By his side during the celebrations was his wife of 66 years, Clara Lee. His children Ron Archdekin, Diane Gagnon and Carol Harris were also part of the celebration, as were Jim’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
During his 90 years, Jim served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Valley Forge during the Korean War and was active in the Lions Club. Longtime St. Joseph residents might remember him as co-owner of Bill and Jim’s Service Station located at Belt and Frederick next door to the Snow White Restaurant (where Walgreen’s now stands). He and Clara Lee also owned East Side Auto Supply at Belt and Frederick.