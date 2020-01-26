From Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, Catholic schools across the country will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week.
And in St. Joseph, several principals, teachers and students are gearing up for special events that celebrate their faith and unity.
“It’s really a chance to celebrate not only our students, families, parishioners and our community workers, but really to kind of look at all of the good things from the year and highlight those,” Becky Evans, the principal at Cathedral School said. “Here at Cathedral, we believe in gratitude, and so (Catholic Schools Week) is a chance to say ‘thank you.’”
She went on to say that students will write “thank-you” cards to community members and parishioners and place them in the pews of the church.
They’ll also donate baby items to the Pregnancy Resource Center as part of their school service project.
At St. Francis Xavier, the school is focusing on family as well as a more specialized theme of justice. And while thank-you cards also factor into the week’s activities, students at SFX will have their own specialized projects as well.
“We decided we’re going to do some justice projects and justice activities,” SFX Principal Darin Pollard said. “So the young kids will be working with the older kids to do things like making blankets for homeless shelters, putting together some coffee or hot chocolate in a mug that we can get to the Salvation Army as well as some of those things that can support our House of Bread.”
Other activities celebrate the community as well as vocations, and a few special cards will go to seminarians now serving as priests who made their way through St. Francis years ago.
One of the bigger events is a Mass held at Bishop LeBlond High School with the Catholic schools in the area.
“It’s a time for our Catholic schools to come together and really celebrate why we’re here within our faith and our family,” Evans said. “And we get to see all of the schools coming together in that one space. … And after Mass, our sixth- through eighth-grade students actually compete in what we call the Catholic Bowl, and it’s trivia for students, and each year there’s kind of a traveling trophy, so they get really geared up and look forward to that. That’s just one more way to build that fellowship.”
Each school has different events planned, but volleyball games between the teachers and eighth-graders seem to be a tradition among some schools.
“So the teachers are not quite looking so forward to that, because we got some great eighth-grade volleyball girls this year,” Pollard said. “It’s going to be tough to beat them, but we hope we can do it.”