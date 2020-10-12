Postcard 10-11
Until the 1960s, passenger travel by rail could be vital to a community like St. Joseph. The Burlington Route provided first-class service with its streamlined Vista-Dome Zephyrs. These diesel-powered trains were a wonder to behold when they pulled into Union Station.

