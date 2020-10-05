This postcard shows the east side of the old Union Depot, which stood on South Sixth Street. There is a steam locomotive on the far right of this M. L. Zercher Book and Star Co. postcard. The postcard was addressed to Mrs. Will Coy Jr. in Farragut, Iowa.

Marshall White can be reached at marshall.white@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @SJNPWhite.â€‹